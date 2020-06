Amenities

Another Great Listing From Kevin and Renters Warehouse! Property available June 15. NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. This home sits in a cul-de sac and features 3 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms with both hardware floors and carpet. Living room has fireplace, vaulted ceilings with ceiling fans. Back deck/patio area with large fenced yard! This home is in Staley High School zone! To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. Tenants are responsible for all utilities along with lawn care and snow removal. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to the rent. Renters ins required.