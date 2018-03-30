Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
2827 Brooklyn Avenue
2827 Brooklyn Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2827 Brooklyn Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64109
Key Coalition
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2827 Brooklyn Avenue have any available units?
2827 Brooklyn Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 2827 Brooklyn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2827 Brooklyn Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2827 Brooklyn Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2827 Brooklyn Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2827 Brooklyn Avenue offer parking?
No, 2827 Brooklyn Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2827 Brooklyn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2827 Brooklyn Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2827 Brooklyn Avenue have a pool?
No, 2827 Brooklyn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2827 Brooklyn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2827 Brooklyn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2827 Brooklyn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2827 Brooklyn Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2827 Brooklyn Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2827 Brooklyn Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
