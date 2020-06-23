Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 2821 E 33rd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
2821 E 33rd St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2821 E 33rd St
2821 East 33rd Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2821 East 33rd Street, Kansas City, MO 64128
Oak Park Northwest
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
- Section 8 tenants welcome! We are the Section 8 Specialists!
(RLNE4667117)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2821 E 33rd St have any available units?
2821 E 33rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 2821 E 33rd St currently offering any rent specials?
2821 E 33rd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2821 E 33rd St pet-friendly?
No, 2821 E 33rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 2821 E 33rd St offer parking?
No, 2821 E 33rd St does not offer parking.
Does 2821 E 33rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2821 E 33rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2821 E 33rd St have a pool?
No, 2821 E 33rd St does not have a pool.
Does 2821 E 33rd St have accessible units?
No, 2821 E 33rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 2821 E 33rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2821 E 33rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2821 E 33rd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2821 E 33rd St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Crossing At Barry Road
7831 NW Roanridge Rd
Kansas City, MO 64151
Market Station
240 W 2nd St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Retreat at Tiffany Woods
9519 N Ambassador Dr
Kansas City, MO 64154
Commerce Tower
911 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Blvd 64 Apartments
6404 The Paseo
Kansas City, MO 64131
The 4700
4700 Roanoke Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64112
Northland Passage Apartments
6360 N London Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
WildOak Apartment Homes
7987 N Flintlock Rd
Kansas City, MO 64158
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary