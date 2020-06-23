All apartments in Kansas City
2733 Gillham Road
Last updated April 24 2020 at 8:30 PM

2733 Gillham Road

2733 Gillham Road · No Longer Available
Location

2733 Gillham Road, Kansas City, MO 64108
Longfellow

Amenities

google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
google fiber
This lovely two-bedroom apartment in the Longfellow neighborhood of Kansas City is exactly what you’re looking for.

• In-unit laundry
• Google Fiber
• Off-street parking

This apartment is located just minutes away from popular food and entertainment districts like Crossroads, Downtown, and Westport. Catch a movie at the Alamo or grab dinner in the West 39th Street district!

With all-new stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and hardwood floors, this apartment feels like home. Add in the original mantles, decorative tile, and large balconies and you’ve got a perfect, cozy apartment.

Contact us today to start your application!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2733 Gillham Road have any available units?
2733 Gillham Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2733 Gillham Road have?
Some of 2733 Gillham Road's amenities include google fiber, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2733 Gillham Road currently offering any rent specials?
2733 Gillham Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2733 Gillham Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2733 Gillham Road is pet friendly.
Does 2733 Gillham Road offer parking?
Yes, 2733 Gillham Road does offer parking.
Does 2733 Gillham Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2733 Gillham Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2733 Gillham Road have a pool?
No, 2733 Gillham Road does not have a pool.
Does 2733 Gillham Road have accessible units?
No, 2733 Gillham Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2733 Gillham Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2733 Gillham Road does not have units with dishwashers.
