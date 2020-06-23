2733 Gillham Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking google fiber

This lovely two-bedroom apartment in the Longfellow neighborhood of Kansas City is exactly what you’re looking for.



• In-unit laundry

• Google Fiber

• Off-street parking



This apartment is located just minutes away from popular food and entertainment districts like Crossroads, Downtown, and Westport. Catch a movie at the Alamo or grab dinner in the West 39th Street district!



With all-new stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and hardwood floors, this apartment feels like home. Add in the original mantles, decorative tile, and large balconies and you’ve got a perfect, cozy apartment.



