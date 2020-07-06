Rent Calculator
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
2415 Mersington Ave
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:30 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2415 Mersington Ave
2415 Mersington Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2415 Mersington Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64127
East Community Team South
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2415 Mersington Ave have any available units?
2415 Mersington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 2415 Mersington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2415 Mersington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2415 Mersington Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2415 Mersington Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 2415 Mersington Ave offer parking?
No, 2415 Mersington Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2415 Mersington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2415 Mersington Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2415 Mersington Ave have a pool?
No, 2415 Mersington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2415 Mersington Ave have accessible units?
No, 2415 Mersington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2415 Mersington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2415 Mersington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2415 Mersington Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2415 Mersington Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
