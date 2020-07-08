All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
2049 East Gregory Boulevard
Last updated November 7 2019 at 7:20 AM

2049 East Gregory Boulevard

2049 East Gregory Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2049 East Gregory Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64132
East Meyer 7

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home has sparkling hardwood floors, and newer paint throughout. Features 3 bedrooms, and 1 bath. The upstairs has a massive, newly carpeted bedroom. The home has all new windows. This is a super cute home located near Marlborough Heights neighborhood. Kitchen appliances provided. Laundry hookups in the unfinished basement. Off street parking.

Vouchers: NO

$50 app fee
$850 rent / $800 deposit
$250 pet fee, per pet. Inquire within.

**No evictions or felonies in the last 10 years, even if eviction has been paid off or dismissed. Income requirement is 3x the rent. Sorry, no exceptions.

**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.

*Our property listings are syndicated to several websites, and therefore prices, fees and amenities may not be accurate on those sites, as those sites sometimes hold outdated information. Please make sure you are on the Alpine Kansas City / Leasing816 Rently website for guaranteed accuracy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2049 East Gregory Boulevard have any available units?
2049 East Gregory Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2049 East Gregory Boulevard have?
Some of 2049 East Gregory Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2049 East Gregory Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2049 East Gregory Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2049 East Gregory Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 2049 East Gregory Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 2049 East Gregory Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2049 East Gregory Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2049 East Gregory Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2049 East Gregory Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2049 East Gregory Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2049 East Gregory Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2049 East Gregory Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2049 East Gregory Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2049 East Gregory Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2049 East Gregory Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

