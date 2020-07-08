2049 East Gregory Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home has sparkling hardwood floors, and newer paint throughout. Features 3 bedrooms, and 1 bath. The upstairs has a massive, newly carpeted bedroom. The home has all new windows. This is a super cute home located near Marlborough Heights neighborhood. Kitchen appliances provided. Laundry hookups in the unfinished basement. Off street parking.



Vouchers: NO



$50 app fee

$850 rent / $800 deposit

$250 pet fee, per pet. Inquire within.



**No evictions or felonies in the last 10 years, even if eviction has been paid off or dismissed. Income requirement is 3x the rent. Sorry, no exceptions.



