Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
2018 Cleveland Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2018 Cleveland Avenue
2018 Cleveland Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2018 Cleveland Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64127
East Community Team North
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This is a two BR 1 BA Home that is perfect for anyone on a budget
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2018 Cleveland Avenue have any available units?
2018 Cleveland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 2018 Cleveland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2018 Cleveland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2018 Cleveland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2018 Cleveland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 2018 Cleveland Avenue offer parking?
No, 2018 Cleveland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2018 Cleveland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2018 Cleveland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2018 Cleveland Avenue have a pool?
No, 2018 Cleveland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2018 Cleveland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2018 Cleveland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2018 Cleveland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2018 Cleveland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2018 Cleveland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2018 Cleveland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
