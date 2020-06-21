All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2018 Cleveland Avenue

2018 Cleveland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2018 Cleveland Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64127
East Community Team North

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This is a two BR 1 BA Home that is perfect for anyone on a budget

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2018 Cleveland Avenue have any available units?
2018 Cleveland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 2018 Cleveland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2018 Cleveland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2018 Cleveland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2018 Cleveland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 2018 Cleveland Avenue offer parking?
No, 2018 Cleveland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2018 Cleveland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2018 Cleveland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2018 Cleveland Avenue have a pool?
No, 2018 Cleveland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2018 Cleveland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2018 Cleveland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2018 Cleveland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2018 Cleveland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2018 Cleveland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2018 Cleveland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
