All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 1809 Cypress Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
1809 Cypress Ave
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

1809 Cypress Ave

1809 Cypress Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1809 Cypress Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64127
East Community Team North

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1809 Cypress Ave Kansas City, MO. 64127
Freshly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Kansas City available immediately for rent.

2BR / 1Ba available now

cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
house
w/d hookups
off-street parking

Available immediately for $675.00 rent with a $350.00 security deposit and a $25.00 application fee.

Only qualifications necessary are.

-Monthly income greater or equal 3.3 times the monthly rent
-no evictions or bankruptcies within the last 5 years
-strong rental history
-Favorable credit

Please call for more info.

Apply online at https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/904798
App fees differ online

(RLNE5413806)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1809 Cypress Ave have any available units?
1809 Cypress Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1809 Cypress Ave have?
Some of 1809 Cypress Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1809 Cypress Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1809 Cypress Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1809 Cypress Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1809 Cypress Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1809 Cypress Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1809 Cypress Ave offers parking.
Does 1809 Cypress Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1809 Cypress Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1809 Cypress Ave have a pool?
No, 1809 Cypress Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1809 Cypress Ave have accessible units?
No, 1809 Cypress Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1809 Cypress Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1809 Cypress Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Find a Sublet
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

EBT Lofts
1601 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64108
Sky on Main
920 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
The Ridge at Chestnut
8701 Chestnut Cir
Kansas City, MO 64131
Roaster's Block
701 Broadway
Kansas City, MO 64105
Prairie Walk Apartment Homes
11026 College Ln
Kansas City, MO 64137
Ricardo
811 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
North Oak Crossing Apartments
9400 N Oak Trfy
Kansas City, MO 64155
NoRi Apartments
735 NW 60th St
Kansas City, MO 64118

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary