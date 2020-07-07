1601 Northeast 114 Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

JUST REDUCED! Looking for a Staley High School Rental Property? This is the one for you!!Staley High New MarkBell PrairieMust see inside this home. Unique floor plan with a cozy atmosphere.Hardwood floors and kitchen give this home so much character. Great schools and neighborhood. Fireplace is for decorative propose only. *If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit* *This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time**Additional pet fee required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00 This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 for the application per person for anyone over the age of 18. Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.Call today to set an appointment for this property!!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.