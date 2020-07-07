All apartments in Kansas City
1601 Northeast 114 Street
Last updated October 24 2019 at 6:10 PM

1601 Northeast 114 Street

1601 NE 114 St · No Longer Available
Location

1601 NE 114 St, Kansas City, MO 64155
Nashua

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
JUST REDUCED! Looking for a Staley High School Rental Property? This is the one for you!!Staley High New MarkBell PrairieMust see inside this home. Unique floor plan with a cozy atmosphere.Hardwood floors and kitchen give this home so much character. Great schools and neighborhood. Fireplace is for decorative propose only. *If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit* *This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time**Additional pet fee required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00 This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 for the application per person for anyone over the age of 18. Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.Call today to set an appointment for this property!!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 Northeast 114 Street have any available units?
1601 Northeast 114 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1601 Northeast 114 Street have?
Some of 1601 Northeast 114 Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 Northeast 114 Street currently offering any rent specials?
1601 Northeast 114 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 Northeast 114 Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1601 Northeast 114 Street is pet friendly.
Does 1601 Northeast 114 Street offer parking?
Yes, 1601 Northeast 114 Street offers parking.
Does 1601 Northeast 114 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 Northeast 114 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 Northeast 114 Street have a pool?
No, 1601 Northeast 114 Street does not have a pool.
Does 1601 Northeast 114 Street have accessible units?
No, 1601 Northeast 114 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 Northeast 114 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1601 Northeast 114 Street does not have units with dishwashers.

