1408 West 51st Street

Call Kevin with Renterswarehouse (816) 529-9960 to see this Beauty. This Duplex is located across from Pembroke Hill. Blocks From The Plaza - This top floor unit has 3 bedrooms 1 bath reverse style duplex is tucked away in a quiet little neighborhood just blocks from the Plaza, Loose Park, Whole Foods, and so much more. Rent is $1400+ 7.00 processing/reporting fee per month, $150 one time admin fee, $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $1400 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Owner will consider pets with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities except water. Renters insurance required.