Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
1408 West 51st Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1408 West 51st Street

1408 West 51st Street · No Longer Available
Location

1408 West 51st Street, Kansas City, MO 64112
Westwood

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Call Kevin with Renterswarehouse (816) 529-9960 to see this Beauty. This Duplex is located across from Pembroke Hill. Blocks From The Plaza - This top floor unit has 3 bedrooms 1 bath reverse style duplex is tucked away in a quiet little neighborhood just blocks from the Plaza, Loose Park, Whole Foods, and so much more. Rent is $1400+ 7.00 processing/reporting fee per month, $150 one time admin fee, $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $1400 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Owner will consider pets with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities except water. Renters insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1408 West 51st Street have any available units?
1408 West 51st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 1408 West 51st Street currently offering any rent specials?
1408 West 51st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1408 West 51st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1408 West 51st Street is pet friendly.
Does 1408 West 51st Street offer parking?
No, 1408 West 51st Street does not offer parking.
Does 1408 West 51st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1408 West 51st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1408 West 51st Street have a pool?
No, 1408 West 51st Street does not have a pool.
Does 1408 West 51st Street have accessible units?
No, 1408 West 51st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1408 West 51st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1408 West 51st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1408 West 51st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1408 West 51st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
