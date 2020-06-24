All apartments in Kansas City
136 Main St

136 Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

136 Main Street, Kansas City, MO 64105
River Market

Amenities

Enjoy this great 1 bed room beauty by Kevin McClellan with Renters Warehouse! schedule a showing. Call (816) 529-9960 Nearby schools include Crossroads Academy of Kansas City, Arts Tech and Kansas City University. The closest grocery stores are Carollo's Grocery & Deli, Italian deli and Crossland International Market. Nearby coffee shops include City Market Coffee, Beignet and Dragonfly Tea Zone. Nearby restaurants include The Bite, Habashi House and Carollo's City Market Grill. 136 Main St Apt 305 is near Ermine Case Junior Park, Ilus W. Davis Park and Oppenstein Brothers. Rent is $1400+ 7.00 processing/reporting fee per month, $150 one time admin fee, $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $1400 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 136 Main St have any available units?
136 Main St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 136 Main St currently offering any rent specials?
136 Main St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 Main St pet-friendly?
Yes, 136 Main St is pet friendly.
Does 136 Main St offer parking?
No, 136 Main St does not offer parking.
Does 136 Main St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 136 Main St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 Main St have a pool?
No, 136 Main St does not have a pool.
Does 136 Main St have accessible units?
No, 136 Main St does not have accessible units.
Does 136 Main St have units with dishwashers?
No, 136 Main St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 136 Main St have units with air conditioning?
No, 136 Main St does not have units with air conditioning.
