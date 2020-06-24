Amenities

Enjoy this great 1 bed room beauty by Kevin McClellan with Renters Warehouse! schedule a showing. Call (816) 529-9960 Nearby schools include Crossroads Academy of Kansas City, Arts Tech and Kansas City University. The closest grocery stores are Carollo's Grocery & Deli, Italian deli and Crossland International Market. Nearby coffee shops include City Market Coffee, Beignet and Dragonfly Tea Zone. Nearby restaurants include The Bite, Habashi House and Carollo's City Market Grill. 136 Main St Apt 305 is near Ermine Case Junior Park, Ilus W. Davis Park and Oppenstein Brothers. Rent is $1400+ 7.00 processing/reporting fee per month, $150 one time admin fee, $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $1400 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required.