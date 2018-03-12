All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 12016 East 49th Street South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
12016 East 49th Street South
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:41 PM

12016 East 49th Street South

12016 East 49th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12016 East 49th Street, Kansas City, MO 64133
Sterling Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HOLIDAY SPECIAL! Receive one month free if leased and moved in by January 5th!
3 bdrm, 2 bath ranch Home with a newer roof and nice outside brick walls. Beautiful large yard with green grass. Lots of windows. W/D connections located in the large basement. Nice size living room with dining room. This one is a rare find. Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12016 East 49th Street South have any available units?
12016 East 49th Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 12016 East 49th Street South currently offering any rent specials?
12016 East 49th Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12016 East 49th Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 12016 East 49th Street South is pet friendly.
Does 12016 East 49th Street South offer parking?
No, 12016 East 49th Street South does not offer parking.
Does 12016 East 49th Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12016 East 49th Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12016 East 49th Street South have a pool?
No, 12016 East 49th Street South does not have a pool.
Does 12016 East 49th Street South have accessible units?
No, 12016 East 49th Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 12016 East 49th Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 12016 East 49th Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12016 East 49th Street South have units with air conditioning?
No, 12016 East 49th Street South does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windemere
601 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Township Apartments Home
400 NE 103rd St
Kansas City, MO 64155
Scholars Row
5522 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64110
Union - Berkley Riverfront Park
1000 Berkley Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64120
Fountainhead
9821 Wornall Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
Timberlane Village
8803 Newton Ave
Kansas City, MO 64138
Infinity at Plaza West
4440 Roanoke Pkwy
Kansas City, MO 64111
2109 Broadway Lofts
2109 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64108

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary