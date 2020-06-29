11617 Richmond Ave

11617 Richmond Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134 Kirkside
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
accepts section 8
This 914 Sq ft property was built in 1972 has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Tile backsplash in the kitchen. Finished basement. Updated with a comfortable style. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! Section 8 Welcome Must have a 3 bedroom Voucher or meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET. View our website at www.usreebpm.com. CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
