Kansas City, MO
11233 Montgall Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11233 Montgall Ave

11233 Montgall Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11233 Montgall Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64137
Calico Farms

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
community garden
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
valet service
PET FRIENDLY S.KCMO APARTMENT AVAILABLE NOW - $1019/mo - MOVE-IN DATE VERY FLEXIBLE

We are looking to sublease our 1200 sq. ft 2 bed 2 bath apartment home in the gated Timberlakes at Red Bridge community. We love living here but are looking to relocate for employment reasons. The place will be available as soon as mid-December and the lease goes until early June 2019. The security deposit is $250.

Important information

About the apartment itself:
Around $200/mo for utilities
Spacious, sunny living room and kitchen, excellent natural lighting
Large walk-in closets in both bedrooms
Washer/dryer in unit
Private screened-in patio for outdoor entertaining and activities
Neighbors are all awesome -- friendly and quiet

About the apartments location:
5 minutes away from junctions with all major highways (435, 49, 71)
15 minutes away from UMKC/downtown KCMO. Perfect if you are working at Cerner, UMKC, or elsewhere in downtown KC.
Overland Park is a short drive away.
Walmart, Target, and other shopping centers are all 5-10 minutes away.

About the apartment community:
Extremely generous amenities (outdoor pool, 24 hr gym, dog park, community garden, walking trails, multiple lakes for take-home fishing, basketball and tennis courts). All a short walk away from the apartment home.
Additional hiking trails and outdoor recreational spaces are available 5 minutes down the road at Minor Park.
Extremely pet friendly. Dogs and cats are allowed with additional pet rent + pet deposit.
Plenty of free parking. Covered carports and garages are also available for an additional monthly fee.
Maintenance crews are awesome. Friendly, efficient, and professional. Will respond to emergency calls at any hour of the night.
Valet door-to-door trash service runs throughout the week

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

