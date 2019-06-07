11233 Montgall Ave

Amenities

PET FRIENDLY S.KCMO APARTMENT AVAILABLE NOW - $1019/mo - MOVE-IN DATE VERY FLEXIBLE



We are looking to sublease our 1200 sq. ft 2 bed 2 bath apartment home in the gated Timberlakes at Red Bridge community. We love living here but are looking to relocate for employment reasons. The place will be available as soon as mid-December and the lease goes until early June 2019. The security deposit is $250.



About the apartment itself:

Around $200/mo for utilities

Spacious, sunny living room and kitchen, excellent natural lighting

Large walk-in closets in both bedrooms

Washer/dryer in unit

Private screened-in patio for outdoor entertaining and activities

Neighbors are all awesome -- friendly and quiet



About the apartments location:

5 minutes away from junctions with all major highways (435, 49, 71)

15 minutes away from UMKC/downtown KCMO. Perfect if you are working at Cerner, UMKC, or elsewhere in downtown KC.

Overland Park is a short drive away.

Walmart, Target, and other shopping centers are all 5-10 minutes away.



About the apartment community:

Extremely generous amenities (outdoor pool, 24 hr gym, dog park, community garden, walking trails, multiple lakes for take-home fishing, basketball and tennis courts). All a short walk away from the apartment home.

Additional hiking trails and outdoor recreational spaces are available 5 minutes down the road at Minor Park.

Extremely pet friendly. Dogs and cats are allowed with additional pet rent + pet deposit.

Plenty of free parking. Covered carports and garages are also available for an additional monthly fee.

Maintenance crews are awesome. Friendly, efficient, and professional. Will respond to emergency calls at any hour of the night.

Valet door-to-door trash service runs throughout the week