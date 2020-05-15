All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 11127 North Lewis Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
11127 North Lewis Avenue
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:16 PM

11127 North Lewis Avenue

11127 North Lewis Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11127 North Lewis Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64157

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before March 31!
Beautiful woodwork throughout the house as well as hard wood floors. 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms, kitchen/dining combo, living room, family room. This home is in excellent condition. Huge backyard that has been professionally maintained for the past 2 years. Nice deck out back. This home will not last long!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11127 North Lewis Avenue have any available units?
11127 North Lewis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 11127 North Lewis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11127 North Lewis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11127 North Lewis Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11127 North Lewis Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11127 North Lewis Avenue offer parking?
No, 11127 North Lewis Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 11127 North Lewis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11127 North Lewis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11127 North Lewis Avenue have a pool?
No, 11127 North Lewis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11127 North Lewis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11127 North Lewis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11127 North Lewis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11127 North Lewis Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11127 North Lewis Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 11127 North Lewis Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Province of Briarcliff
1282 NW Vivion Rd
Kansas City, MO 64118
Six40
640 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Market Station
240 W 2nd St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Stuart Hall
2121 Central Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
The Woods at Windrose Creek
480 NE Windrose Dr
Kansas City, MO 64155
6020 Rockhill Rd
6020 Rockhill Road
Kansas City, MO 64110
Raleigh Arms
3346 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64109
The Grand
1125 Grand Ave
Kansas City, MO 64106

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary