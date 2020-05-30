All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 11023 N Ditman Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
11023 N Ditman Ct
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:17 AM

11023 N Ditman Ct

11023 North Ditman Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11023 North Ditman Court, Kansas City, MO 64157

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL!! $300 off January rent if you move in by December 15th!!-Beautiful Home in the Liberty School District-Showing NOW!! - MOVE IN SPECIAL!! $300 off January rent if you move in by December 15th!!
Schedule a self guided tour here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1101717?source=marketing
Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

Walk in and feel the charm in this beautifully maintained home in North Hampton subdivision! Spacious, eat-in kitchen features stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings and tile backsplash! Relax in your cozy living room with gas fireplace! Large master bedroom with walk in closet and master bath! Enjoy extra family space in your finished, walk-out basement with adorable bonus room! Huge, fenced in back yard with deck and patio! Cul-de-sac street! This is a must see!

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). NO CATS. 1 Dog accepted on a case by case basis with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5203225)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11023 N Ditman Ct have any available units?
11023 N Ditman Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11023 N Ditman Ct have?
Some of 11023 N Ditman Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11023 N Ditman Ct currently offering any rent specials?
11023 N Ditman Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11023 N Ditman Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 11023 N Ditman Ct is pet friendly.
Does 11023 N Ditman Ct offer parking?
Yes, 11023 N Ditman Ct offers parking.
Does 11023 N Ditman Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11023 N Ditman Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11023 N Ditman Ct have a pool?
No, 11023 N Ditman Ct does not have a pool.
Does 11023 N Ditman Ct have accessible units?
No, 11023 N Ditman Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 11023 N Ditman Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 11023 N Ditman Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Switzer Lofts
1936 Summit Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
The Landing at Briarcliff
1601 NW 38th St
Kansas City, MO 64116
The Denton
5951 NW 63rd Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64151
Stuart Hall
2121 Central Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Cleopatra
3425 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Basie Building - 3421 Wyandotte
3421 Wyandotte St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Del Monte
200 W Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Northland Passage Apartments
6360 N London Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary