11023 N Ditman Ct

MOVE IN SPECIAL!! $300 off January rent if you move in by December 15th!!-Beautiful Home in the Liberty School District-Showing NOW!!

Schedule a self guided tour here:

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1101717?source=marketing

Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com



Walk in and feel the charm in this beautifully maintained home in North Hampton subdivision! Spacious, eat-in kitchen features stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings and tile backsplash! Relax in your cozy living room with gas fireplace! Large master bedroom with walk in closet and master bath! Enjoy extra family space in your finished, walk-out basement with adorable bonus room! Huge, fenced in back yard with deck and patio! Cul-de-sac street! This is a must see!



We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). NO CATS. 1 Dog accepted on a case by case basis with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!



