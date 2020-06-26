All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 10106 Hillcrest Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
10106 Hillcrest Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10106 Hillcrest Rd

10106 Hillcrest Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Fairlane
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10106 Hillcrest Road, Kansas City, MO 64137
Fairlane

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
This two bedroom 1 bath ranch home has been newly remodeled with single car garage and rents for $850.00 a month. Stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher provided with washer and dryer hook up in the basement. Ceiling fans in each room with central a/c and a full size basement for additional storage. Large back yard with covered deck and tiled bathroom shower. Security deposit of $850.00 is required along with renter's insurance and all utilities are the responsibility of the tenant. This property does not accept housing voucher. This home won't last long so call scott@premiereproperty.com 913.283.7125 or 636.887.6769.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10106 Hillcrest Rd have any available units?
10106 Hillcrest Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10106 Hillcrest Rd have?
Some of 10106 Hillcrest Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10106 Hillcrest Rd currently offering any rent specials?
10106 Hillcrest Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10106 Hillcrest Rd pet-friendly?
No, 10106 Hillcrest Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 10106 Hillcrest Rd offer parking?
Yes, 10106 Hillcrest Rd offers parking.
Does 10106 Hillcrest Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10106 Hillcrest Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10106 Hillcrest Rd have a pool?
No, 10106 Hillcrest Rd does not have a pool.
Does 10106 Hillcrest Rd have accessible units?
No, 10106 Hillcrest Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 10106 Hillcrest Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10106 Hillcrest Rd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

3435 Main
3435 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Northland Heights
3800 NW Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64154
Kenwood
615 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
The Duke
500 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
The Wonder Shops and Flats
1108 East 30th Street
Kansas City, MO 64109
The Grand
1125 Grand Ave
Kansas City, MO 64106
Westport Central
301 W Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Clyde Manor
350 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary