10106 Hillcrest Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities garage

This two bedroom 1 bath ranch home has been newly remodeled with single car garage and rents for $850.00 a month. Stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher provided with washer and dryer hook up in the basement. Ceiling fans in each room with central a/c and a full size basement for additional storage. Large back yard with covered deck and tiled bathroom shower. Security deposit of $850.00 is required along with renter's insurance and all utilities are the responsibility of the tenant. This property does not accept housing voucher. This home won't last long so call scott@premiereproperty.com 913.283.7125 or 636.887.6769.