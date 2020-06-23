713 East Gudgell Avenue

713 E Gudgell Ave, Independence, MO 64055 Hanthorn
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This little home is updated with granite counter tops and black appliances. Home has hardwood floors throughout the living room and bedrooms. Easy access to kitchen from one bedroom. Laundry in unfinished basement area. Beautiful screened in back porch and huge fenced in yard. 1 car garage. This charming little home will not be available for long. Schedule your tour today! Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
