713 East Gudgell Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This little home is updated with granite counter tops and black appliances. Home has hardwood floors throughout the living room and bedrooms. Easy access to kitchen from one bedroom. Laundry in unfinished basement area. Beautiful screened in back porch and huge fenced in yard. 1 car garage. This charming little home will not be available for long. Schedule your tour today!

Contact us to schedule a showing.