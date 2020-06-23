All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 713 East Gudgell Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
713 East Gudgell Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

713 East Gudgell Avenue

713 E Gudgell Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

713 E Gudgell Ave, Independence, MO 64055
Hanthorn

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME!  We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This little home is updated with granite counter tops and black appliances. Home has hardwood floors throughout the living room and bedrooms. Easy access to kitchen from one bedroom. Laundry in unfinished basement area. Beautiful screened in back porch and huge fenced in yard. 1 car garage. This charming little home will not be available for long. Schedule your tour today!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 East Gudgell Avenue have any available units?
713 East Gudgell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 713 East Gudgell Avenue have?
Some of 713 East Gudgell Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 713 East Gudgell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
713 East Gudgell Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 East Gudgell Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 713 East Gudgell Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 713 East Gudgell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 713 East Gudgell Avenue does offer parking.
Does 713 East Gudgell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 713 East Gudgell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 East Gudgell Avenue have a pool?
No, 713 East Gudgell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 713 East Gudgell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 713 East Gudgell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 713 East Gudgell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 713 East Gudgell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City