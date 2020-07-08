All apartments in Independence
709 E Devon St
709 E Devon St

709 Devon Street · No Longer Available
Location

709 Devon Street, Independence, MO 64055
Hanthorn

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 1,366 Sq ft property has 4 bedrooms and 2 Full bathrooms. Property has been completely updated and painted inside and out. Full Unfinished basement, tile backsplash in kitchen. New Refrigerator and Stove included. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! NO SECTION 8! Must meet income requirement of 3 times the rent NET. View our website at www.usreebpm.com. CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 E Devon St have any available units?
709 E Devon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 709 E Devon St have?
Some of 709 E Devon St's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 E Devon St currently offering any rent specials?
709 E Devon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 E Devon St pet-friendly?
Yes, 709 E Devon St is pet friendly.
Does 709 E Devon St offer parking?
No, 709 E Devon St does not offer parking.
Does 709 E Devon St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 709 E Devon St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 E Devon St have a pool?
No, 709 E Devon St does not have a pool.
Does 709 E Devon St have accessible units?
No, 709 E Devon St does not have accessible units.
Does 709 E Devon St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 709 E Devon St has units with dishwashers.

