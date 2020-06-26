All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 606 S Cedar Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
606 S Cedar Ave
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

606 S Cedar Ave

606 South Cedar Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

606 South Cedar Avenue, Independence, MO 64053
Carlisle

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
606 S Cedar Ave Independence, MO 64053
Freshly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Independence available immediately for rent.

2BR / 1Ba available now

cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
house
w/d hookups
off-street parking

Freshly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath house for rent in Independence. Available immediately for $695.00 rent with a $350.00 security deposit and a $25.00 application fee.

Major qualifications necessary are.

-Monthly income greater or equal 3.3 times the monthly rent
-no evictions or bankruptcies within the last 10 years
-strong rental history
-Favorable credit

Please call for more info.

Apply today at https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/735491

App fees differ online.

(RLNE4945214)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 S Cedar Ave have any available units?
606 S Cedar Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 606 S Cedar Ave have?
Some of 606 S Cedar Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 S Cedar Ave currently offering any rent specials?
606 S Cedar Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 S Cedar Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 606 S Cedar Ave is pet friendly.
Does 606 S Cedar Ave offer parking?
Yes, 606 S Cedar Ave offers parking.
Does 606 S Cedar Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 606 S Cedar Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 S Cedar Ave have a pool?
No, 606 S Cedar Ave does not have a pool.
Does 606 S Cedar Ave have accessible units?
No, 606 S Cedar Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 606 S Cedar Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 606 S Cedar Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City