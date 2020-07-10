4162 S Bryant Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Great Split Entry!

Independence Address/ Blue Springs School District. Hard to beat this price for this type of property.

3 Bedrooms/2 Bathrooms

Finished Basement

Great New Appliances

New Flooring

New Paint.....The list goes on and on.

Located close to shopping.

William Yates Elementary

Delta Woods Middle School

Blue Springs High School

You will not want to miss out on this great property. Fireplace in this property is NOT operational and is for decorative purpose only.

Call today to set up an appointment to see this great house.



*If credit score is below 700 we require a double deposit* *This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time* *Additional pet fee required based on size and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet fee 20.00 This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. Our screening includes credit employment evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home garage or basement.