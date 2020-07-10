All apartments in Independence
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:30 AM

4162 S Bryant Dr

4162 Bryant Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4162 Bryant Drive, Independence, MO 64055
39th East

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Great Split Entry!
Independence Address/ Blue Springs School District. Hard to beat this price for this type of property.
3 Bedrooms/2 Bathrooms
Finished Basement
Great New Appliances
New Flooring
New Paint.....The list goes on and on.
Located close to shopping.
William Yates Elementary
Delta Woods Middle School
Blue Springs High School
You will not want to miss out on this great property. Fireplace in this property is NOT operational and is for decorative purpose only.
Call today to set up an appointment to see this great house.

*If credit score is below 700 we require a double deposit* *This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time* *Additional pet fee required based on size and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet fee 20.00 This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. Our screening includes credit employment evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home garage or basement.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4162 S Bryant Dr have any available units?
4162 S Bryant Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 4162 S Bryant Dr have?
Some of 4162 S Bryant Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4162 S Bryant Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4162 S Bryant Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4162 S Bryant Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4162 S Bryant Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4162 S Bryant Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4162 S Bryant Dr offers parking.
Does 4162 S Bryant Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4162 S Bryant Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4162 S Bryant Dr have a pool?
No, 4162 S Bryant Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4162 S Bryant Dr have accessible units?
No, 4162 S Bryant Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4162 S Bryant Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4162 S Bryant Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
