4162 Bryant Drive, Independence, MO 64055 39th East
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Great Split Entry! Independence Address/ Blue Springs School District. Hard to beat this price for this type of property. 3 Bedrooms/2 Bathrooms Finished Basement Great New Appliances New Flooring New Paint.....The list goes on and on. Located close to shopping. William Yates Elementary Delta Woods Middle School Blue Springs High School You will not want to miss out on this great property. Fireplace in this property is NOT operational and is for decorative purpose only. Call today to set up an appointment to see this great house.
*If credit score is below 700 we require a double deposit* *This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time* *Additional pet fee required based on size and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet fee 20.00 This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. Our screening includes credit employment evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home garage or basement.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4162 S Bryant Dr have any available units?
4162 S Bryant Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.