2919 South Claremont Avenue

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2919 S Claremont Ave, Independence, MO 64052



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.



https://secure.rently.com/properties/717462?source=marketing



To apply, visit: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/mrepropertymanagementllc1/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1728446489



Don't miss out on this updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath brick home in the Englewood View neighborhood Independence. Hardwood and newer carpet throughout. Appliances included. Washer/dryer hook ups.



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:



-Minimum 12-month lease required.



-SECTION 8 NOT ACCEPTED.



-Application fee of $40.00 per person 18 and over. Fee is non-refundable as we do run full credit and background check.



-Must make 3 times rent and have no evictions, foreclosures, bankruptcies, etc. in the past 3 years.



-Pets welcome with additional non-refundable fee of $200 for first pet and $100 per each additional pet. No aggressive breeds.



-Tenant pays all utilities, including trash service and is responsible for lawn maintenance.



-First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month rent) and any pet fees due before move-in.



MRE Property Management



Phone: 816-388-9588 (Voice Only)



9:00 am ï¿½?? 5:00 pm Monday through Friday



