Home
/
Independence, MO
/
2919 South Claremont Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2919 South Claremont Avenue

2919 South Claremont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2919 South Claremont Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Three Trails

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2919 S Claremont Ave, Independence, MO 64052

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/717462?source=marketing

To apply, visit: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/mrepropertymanagementllc1/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1728446489

Donï¿½??t miss out on this updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath brick home in the Englewood View neighborhood Independence. Hardwood and newer carpet throughout. Appliances included. Washer/dryer hook ups.

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

-Minimum 12-month lease required.

-SECTION 8 NOT ACCEPTED.

-Application fee of $40.00 per person 18 and over. Fee is non-refundable as we do run full credit and background check.

-Must make 3 times rent and have no evictions, foreclosures, bankruptcies, etc. in the past 3 years.

-Pets welcome with additional non-refundable fee of $200 for first pet and $100 per each additional pet. No aggressive breeds.

-Tenant pays all utilities, including trash service and is responsible for lawn maintenance.

-First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month rent) and any pet fees due before move-in.

Contact Information

MRE Property Management

Phone: 816-388-9588 (Voice Only)

9:00 am ï¿½?? 5:00 pm Monday through Friday

**All Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed**

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2919 South Claremont Avenue have any available units?
2919 South Claremont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 2919 South Claremont Avenue have?
Some of 2919 South Claremont Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2919 South Claremont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2919 South Claremont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2919 South Claremont Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2919 South Claremont Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2919 South Claremont Avenue offer parking?
No, 2919 South Claremont Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2919 South Claremont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2919 South Claremont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2919 South Claremont Avenue have a pool?
No, 2919 South Claremont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2919 South Claremont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2919 South Claremont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2919 South Claremont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2919 South Claremont Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

