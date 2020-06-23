1911 S Arlington Avenue

Amenities

1911 S Arlington Ave - 1911 S Arlington Ave is a 2 bed 1 bath duplex that has easy access to 23rd St and Hwy 435!



-2 bed

-1 bath

-Fridge

-Electric range

-W/D connections

-Portable dishwasher

-Wood floors

-Ceiling fans

-Fenced yard

-1 car attached garage

-Duplex



Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).



We DO NOT accept Section 8 vouchers.



Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.



$750.00 monthly rent

$35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18

$750.00 security deposit upon approval

$300.00 non-refundable fee for the 1st pet

$200.00 refundable pet deposit for the 2nd pet



Qualification Criteria

- Minimum credit score 550

- No evictions in the last 3 years

- No multiple evictions

- No money owed to local utilities

- Income of 3x one month's rent

- No felonies for violent crimes



(RLNE3293697)