1911 S Arlington Avenue

1911 South Arlington Avenue, Independence, MO 64052 Hill Park
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
1911 S Arlington Ave - 1911 S Arlington Ave is a 2 bed 1 bath duplex that has easy access to 23rd St and Hwy 435!
-2 bed -1 bath -Fridge -Electric range -W/D connections -Portable dishwasher -Wood floors -Ceiling fans -Fenced yard -1 car attached garage -Duplex
Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).
We DO NOT accept Section 8 vouchers.
Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.
$750.00 monthly rent $35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18 $750.00 security deposit upon approval $300.00 non-refundable fee for the 1st pet $200.00 refundable pet deposit for the 2nd pet
Qualification Criteria - Minimum credit score 550 - No evictions in the last 3 years - No multiple evictions - No money owed to local utilities - Income of 3x one month's rent - No felonies for violent crimes
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
