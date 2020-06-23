All apartments in Independence
1911 S Arlington Avenue
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:04 PM

1911 S Arlington Avenue

1911 South Arlington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1911 South Arlington Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Hill Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
1911 S Arlington Ave - 1911 S Arlington Ave is a 2 bed 1 bath duplex that has easy access to 23rd St and Hwy 435!

-2 bed
-1 bath
-Fridge
-Electric range
-W/D connections
-Portable dishwasher
-Wood floors
-Ceiling fans
-Fenced yard
-1 car attached garage
-Duplex

Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).

We DO NOT accept Section 8 vouchers.

Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.

$750.00 monthly rent
$35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$750.00 security deposit upon approval
$300.00 non-refundable fee for the 1st pet
$200.00 refundable pet deposit for the 2nd pet

Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- Income of 3x one month's rent
- No felonies for violent crimes

(RLNE3293697)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1911 S Arlington Avenue have any available units?
1911 S Arlington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1911 S Arlington Avenue have?
Some of 1911 S Arlington Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1911 S Arlington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1911 S Arlington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1911 S Arlington Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1911 S Arlington Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1911 S Arlington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1911 S Arlington Avenue offers parking.
Does 1911 S Arlington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1911 S Arlington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1911 S Arlington Avenue have a pool?
No, 1911 S Arlington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1911 S Arlington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1911 S Arlington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1911 S Arlington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1911 S Arlington Avenue has units with dishwashers.
