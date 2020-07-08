All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 1509 S Arlington Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
1509 S Arlington Ave
Last updated May 9 2020 at 7:35 AM

1509 S Arlington Ave

1509 South Arlington Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1509 South Arlington Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Fairland Heights

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Main Floor of a Great Duplex in Independence!
2 Bedrooms/ 1 Bathroom
Private Entrance
Private Storage in Basement
Off Street Parking
Located close to everything that Independence has to offer.

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*
*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*
*Additional pet deposit required based on size and number of pets*
This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 per applicant Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. Application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE.
One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it was left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions or prior criminal charges in the past two years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 S Arlington Ave have any available units?
1509 S Arlington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1509 S Arlington Ave have?
Some of 1509 S Arlington Ave's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1509 S Arlington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1509 S Arlington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 S Arlington Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1509 S Arlington Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1509 S Arlington Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1509 S Arlington Ave offers parking.
Does 1509 S Arlington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1509 S Arlington Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 S Arlington Ave have a pool?
No, 1509 S Arlington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1509 S Arlington Ave have accessible units?
No, 1509 S Arlington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 S Arlington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1509 S Arlington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City