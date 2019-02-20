All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 15001 East 39 Terrace South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
15001 East 39 Terrace South
Last updated June 1 2020 at 1:50 PM

15001 East 39 Terrace South

15001 East 39th Terrace South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

15001 East 39th Terrace South, Independence, MO 64055
Sycamore

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
SPECIAL! • Receive your 1st FULL MONTH rent free if leased and moved in before May 29th.
Great 3 bdrm, 2 bath Raised Ranch located on quiet cul-de-sac. Large windows in the great room provide excellent natural light and hearth room has a beautiful brick fireplace. Both bathrooms are new. Master Bathroom is now larger to make it a more comfortable master suite. Large deck with new flooring for entertaining overlooks peaceful backyard.

Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15001 East 39 Terrace South have any available units?
15001 East 39 Terrace South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 15001 East 39 Terrace South currently offering any rent specials?
15001 East 39 Terrace South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15001 East 39 Terrace South pet-friendly?
Yes, 15001 East 39 Terrace South is pet friendly.
Does 15001 East 39 Terrace South offer parking?
No, 15001 East 39 Terrace South does not offer parking.
Does 15001 East 39 Terrace South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15001 East 39 Terrace South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15001 East 39 Terrace South have a pool?
No, 15001 East 39 Terrace South does not have a pool.
Does 15001 East 39 Terrace South have accessible units?
No, 15001 East 39 Terrace South does not have accessible units.
Does 15001 East 39 Terrace South have units with dishwashers?
No, 15001 East 39 Terrace South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15001 East 39 Terrace South have units with air conditioning?
No, 15001 East 39 Terrace South does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City