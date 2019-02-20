15001 East 39 Terrace South

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

SPECIAL! • Receive your 1st FULL MONTH rent free if leased and moved in before May 29th.

Great 3 bdrm, 2 bath Raised Ranch located on quiet cul-de-sac. Large windows in the great room provide excellent natural light and hearth room has a beautiful brick fireplace. Both bathrooms are new. Master Bathroom is now larger to make it a more comfortable master suite. Large deck with new flooring for entertaining overlooks peaceful backyard.



Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!



Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.