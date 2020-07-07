Rent Calculator
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
1419 W Scott Pl
Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:38 AM
1419 W Scott Pl
Location
1419 Scott Place, Independence, MO 64052
Three Trails
Amenities
w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This charming home has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. There are granite countertops in the kitchen and hardwood throughout the home! There is a wonderful loft area in the upstairs.
If you are interested and would like to schedule a showing visit our website rentingkc.com or call our office at 913-583-1515.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1419 W Scott Pl have any available units?
1419 W Scott Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Independence, MO
.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Independence Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1419 W Scott Pl have?
Some of 1419 W Scott Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1419 W Scott Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1419 W Scott Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1419 W Scott Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1419 W Scott Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1419 W Scott Pl offer parking?
No, 1419 W Scott Pl does not offer parking.
Does 1419 W Scott Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1419 W Scott Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1419 W Scott Pl have a pool?
No, 1419 W Scott Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1419 W Scott Pl have accessible units?
No, 1419 W Scott Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1419 W Scott Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1419 W Scott Pl has units with dishwashers.
