12917 E. 33rd S South
Last updated April 24 2019 at 9:48 PM

12917 E. 33rd S South

12917 E 33rd St S · No Longer Available
Location

12917 E 33rd St S, Independence, MO 64055
Santa Fe

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f144a09022 ----
Recently updtated 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch style home. Features fully equipped eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious rooms with hardwood floors throughout, large yard and 1 car garage. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

1 Bath
1 Car Garage
3 Bedroom
Central Air
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

