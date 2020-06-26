All apartments in Independence
Independence, MO
11300 East 15th Street South
11300 East 15th Street South

11300 East 15th Street South · No Longer Available
Independence
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Balcony
Location

11300 East 15th Street South, Independence, MO 64052
Procter

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
This property is located near restaurants, entertainment, and more!

This property has been updated with modern fixtures and a fresh coat of paint and much more! The living room has brand new carpet. The kitchen features new matching stainless steel appliances, new backsplash, new countertop, new fixtures, new LTV flooring, and more! The bathroom has a new vanity, shower walls, toilet, and updated fixtures. The bedrooms have brand new carpet, fresh paint, updated fixtures, and more!

Make sure to come and take a look at this property today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher programs*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11300 East 15th Street South have any available units?
11300 East 15th Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 11300 East 15th Street South have?
Some of 11300 East 15th Street South's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11300 East 15th Street South currently offering any rent specials?
11300 East 15th Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11300 East 15th Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 11300 East 15th Street South is pet friendly.
Does 11300 East 15th Street South offer parking?
No, 11300 East 15th Street South does not offer parking.
Does 11300 East 15th Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11300 East 15th Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11300 East 15th Street South have a pool?
No, 11300 East 15th Street South does not have a pool.
Does 11300 East 15th Street South have accessible units?
No, 11300 East 15th Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 11300 East 15th Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 11300 East 15th Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
