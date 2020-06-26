11300 East 15th Street South

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This property is located near restaurants, entertainment, and more!



This property has been updated with modern fixtures and a fresh coat of paint and much more! The living room has brand new carpet. The kitchen features new matching stainless steel appliances, new backsplash, new countertop, new fixtures, new LTV flooring, and more! The bathroom has a new vanity, shower walls, toilet, and updated fixtures. The bedrooms have brand new carpet, fresh paint, updated fixtures, and more!



Make sure to come and take a look at this property today!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



*This home does not accept voucher programs*

Contact us to schedule a showing.