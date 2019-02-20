10616 East 26th Terrace South

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Come tour this beautiful 3 bed 1 bath house!



This cute home is ready for new tenants. It features beautiful hardwood flooring, new carpeting, a newly refurbished kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a stunning subway tile backsplash. The house also features a newly refurbished bathroom and a spacious basement with plenty of storage room. This home also offers a beautiful back deck overlooking a spacious fenced-in backyard.



This house is in a great location in eastern Kansas City off of 78 hwy. It is surrounded by plenty of shopping and restaurants. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.