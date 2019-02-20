All apartments in Independence
10616 East 26th Terrace South

10616 East 26th Terrace South · No Longer Available
Location

10616 East 26th Terrace South, Independence, MO 64052
Rock Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Come tour this beautiful 3 bed 1 bath house!

This cute home is ready for new tenants. It features beautiful hardwood flooring, new carpeting, a newly refurbished kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a stunning subway tile backsplash. The house also features a newly refurbished bathroom and a spacious basement with plenty of storage room. This home also offers a beautiful back deck overlooking a spacious fenced-in backyard.

This house is in a great location in eastern Kansas City off of 78 hwy. It is surrounded by plenty of shopping and restaurants. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:  
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/) 
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only) 
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10616 East 26th Terrace South have any available units?
10616 East 26th Terrace South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 10616 East 26th Terrace South have?
Some of 10616 East 26th Terrace South's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10616 East 26th Terrace South currently offering any rent specials?
10616 East 26th Terrace South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10616 East 26th Terrace South pet-friendly?
Yes, 10616 East 26th Terrace South is pet friendly.
Does 10616 East 26th Terrace South offer parking?
No, 10616 East 26th Terrace South does not offer parking.
Does 10616 East 26th Terrace South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10616 East 26th Terrace South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10616 East 26th Terrace South have a pool?
No, 10616 East 26th Terrace South does not have a pool.
Does 10616 East 26th Terrace South have accessible units?
No, 10616 East 26th Terrace South does not have accessible units.
Does 10616 East 26th Terrace South have units with dishwashers?
No, 10616 East 26th Terrace South does not have units with dishwashers.

