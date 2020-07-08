All apartments in Grandview
Find more places like 8028 Sunset Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grandview, MO
/
8028 Sunset Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8028 Sunset Circle

8028 Sunset Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grandview
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

8028 Sunset Circle, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Beautifully updated 3 bed 2 bath home with a 2 car attached garage. Appliances include stainless steal fridge, stove, dishwasher and microwave. To view this property please go to www.KeyRealtyGroupKC.com and apply for a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8028 Sunset Circle have any available units?
8028 Sunset Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
What amenities does 8028 Sunset Circle have?
Some of 8028 Sunset Circle's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8028 Sunset Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8028 Sunset Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8028 Sunset Circle pet-friendly?
No, 8028 Sunset Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grandview.
Does 8028 Sunset Circle offer parking?
Yes, 8028 Sunset Circle offers parking.
Does 8028 Sunset Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8028 Sunset Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8028 Sunset Circle have a pool?
No, 8028 Sunset Circle does not have a pool.
Does 8028 Sunset Circle have accessible units?
No, 8028 Sunset Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8028 Sunset Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8028 Sunset Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 8028 Sunset Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 8028 Sunset Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Deer Run Apartments
13615 White Avenue
Grandview, MO 64030

Similar Pages

Grandview 1 BedroomsGrandview 2 Bedrooms
Grandview Apartments with ParkingGrandview Cheap Places
Grandview Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KS
Prairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSNorth Kansas City, MOParkville, MO
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MOPleasant Hill, MOLouisburg, KSGreenwood, MORoeland Park, KSGrain Valley, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City