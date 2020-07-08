All apartments in Grandview
Grandview, MO
Arbors of Grandview
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:34 PM

Arbors of Grandview

6731 E 119th St · (424) 347-1952
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
FREE APPLICATION - If application is received 24 hours after taking a tour! restrictions apply*
Location

6731 E 119th St, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arbors of Grandview.

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment. We are also still offering virtual tours for your convenience. Please provide your contact info and someone from our amazing team will reach out to you.***

Looking for affordable home living in Grandview, Missouri? Well, look no further because you've found it at Arbors of Grandview! Our pet-friendly community is conveniently located near shopping, dining, schools and entertainment venues. Arbors of Grandview is proud to offer one and two bedroom floor plans with amenities, sure to fit your needs.

Pricing and Availability subject to change. Some or all apartments listed, might be secured with holding fees and applications. Please contact the apartment community to make sure we have the current floor plan available.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: Free Application
Deposit: Deposit is based on credit
Move-in Fees: $23 for a 1 bedroom and $30 for a 2 bedroom monthly water fee
Additional: Building Facility Fee Required $8 monthly
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $15 per month and includes 2 pets
restrictions:
Storage Details: Storages available $20 monthly

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arbors of Grandview have any available units?
Arbors of Grandview doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
What amenities does Arbors of Grandview have?
Some of Arbors of Grandview's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arbors of Grandview currently offering any rent specials?
Arbors of Grandview is offering the following rent specials: FREE APPLICATION - If application is received 24 hours after taking a tour! restrictions apply*
Is Arbors of Grandview pet-friendly?
Yes, Arbors of Grandview is pet friendly.
Does Arbors of Grandview offer parking?
No, Arbors of Grandview does not offer parking.
Does Arbors of Grandview have units with washers and dryers?
No, Arbors of Grandview does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Arbors of Grandview have a pool?
Yes, Arbors of Grandview has a pool.
Does Arbors of Grandview have accessible units?
No, Arbors of Grandview does not have accessible units.
Does Arbors of Grandview have units with dishwashers?
No, Arbors of Grandview does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Arbors of Grandview have units with air conditioning?
No, Arbors of Grandview does not have units with air conditioning.
