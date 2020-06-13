/
3 bedroom apartments
107 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Grandview, MO
Grandview
1 Unit Available
13520 Spruce Street
13520 Spruce Street, Grandview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1332 sqft
**We are unable to accept Section 8 Vouchers at this time.** Spacious remodeled property with hardwood floors throughout. Subway tile and granite countertops in kitchen. TONS of natural light.
Crossgates
1 Unit Available
12009 Belmont Avenue
12009 Belmont Avenue, Grandview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1350 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Awesome 3 bdrm, 1 bath home with lots of new to enjoy! Including new exterior and interior paint, stainless steel appliances in your kitchen and new counter tops.
Grandview
1 Unit Available
11931 Smalley Avenue
11931 Smalley Street, Grandview, MO
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
Grandview
1 Unit Available
205 Blue Ridge Extension
205 Blue Ridge Ext, Grandview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$925
696 sqft
Well maintained 3 bedroom 1 bath in Grandview Mo. This property sits on a large lot with a partially fenced in backyard, and has a 1 car garage. Kitchen appliances included and does have washer/dryer hookup.
Grandview
1 Unit Available
6226 E. 129th St.
6226 East 129th Street, Grandview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1400 sqft
Newly updated town home in Greenfield Village complex - This unit has been recently updated! There is new tile with hardwood design throughout the bedrooms, living & dining rooms.
Grandview
1 Unit Available
14011 Winchester Court
14011 Winchester Court, Grandview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1203 sqft
What a Deal! Updated Split Entry 3BR/1BA Home w/views overlooking golf course! Completely remodeled throughout inside in 2012 including new kitchen and bath, Spacious Kitchen/Dining combo stove and stainless appliances including dishwasher and
Grandview
1 Unit Available
12703 Crystal Ave
12703 Crystal Avenue, Grandview, MO
4 bedroom home for rent - Beautiful newly rehabbed 4 bedroom home. (RLNE5626516)
Grandview
1 Unit Available
12812 Winchester Avenue
12812 Winchester Avenue, Grandview, MO
MOVE IN BEFORE JANUARY 5TH AND GET $400 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT! This home is perfect for family life and fun! True 4 bedroom up, 2 full bath and lots of room to spread out in this one.
Results within 1 mile of Grandview
Hickman Mills
22 Units Available
The Kings
11330 Colorado Ave, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$877
1250 sqft
Located just west of I-49, with easy access to all parts of Kansas City. Renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, fireplaces and in-unit laundry facilities. Community amenities include a pool and gym.
Grandview
6 Units Available
Gatehouse
11803 Holiday Dr, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$830
1232 sqft
Community amenities include night patrol, off-street parking and playground. Apartments feature carpeting, dishwasher and disposal. Great location for commuters, close to I-49 and Iser Park.
Ruskin Heights
1 Unit Available
7703 East 112th Terrace
7703 East 112th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
936 sqft
Perfectly proportioned 3-bed 1-bath ranch-style home with bonus room in an established neighborhood, featuring a large fenced-in rear yard with a deck perfect for grilling.
Crossgates
1 Unit Available
6710 East 117 Terrace
6710 East 117th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$835
1100 sqft
Freshly updated 3 bedroom townhouse located at Grand Vue Townhomes. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 Unit Available
15605 Allen Avenue
15605 Allen Avenue, Belton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1350 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Ruskin Heights
1 Unit Available
11205 Eastern Avenue
11205 Eastern Avenue, Kansas City, MO
Here is your chance to move into a beautifully remodeled 4 Bedroom 1 Bath home located in the south Kansas City neighborhood of Ruskin Hills.
Ruskin Hills
1 Unit Available
8816 East 111 Street
8816 East 111th Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
3 bdrm, 2 bath home Ranch! New Light Fixtures & Ceiling Fans, 3 Bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms on main level. Basement with Living Area, Garage Door With Electric Opener and Large Backyard.
Ruskin Hills
1 Unit Available
11220 Booth Ave
11220 Booth Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$985
912 sqft
11220 Booth Ave Available 08/01/20 Move In Special!! Half Off 2nd Month Rent !! - Though this home is currently occupied, you can APPLY NOW to rent when available. Please respect the current residents privacy and do not disturb.
Ruskin Heights
1 Unit Available
6909 E 114th Ter
6909 East 114th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
890 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Updated and Upgraded 3bd 1bth Home - Property Id: 281037 Updated! We've upgraded one of the extra rooms to a 3rd bedroom. Beautiful 3 bed 1 bath house with 1 extra room.
Calico Farms
1 Unit Available
3700 E 114Th St
3700 East 114th Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1084 sqft
*Move In Special!! Half off 2nd Month Rent!! - This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms/ 2 baths, 2 car garage with a spacious living room and open kitchen with black appliances and dishwasher. Apply Today and get prequalified to view this home.
Ruskin Heights
1 Unit Available
7512 Longview Rd
7512 Longview Road, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$830
936 sqft
*Move In Special!! Half Off 2nd Month Rent !! - This cozy home features 3 bedrooms/ 1 bath with a spacious living room area. Apply Today! Housing vouchers are welcome on this home. For more information contact our Leasing Agent at www.pragerpm.com.
Ruskin Heights
1 Unit Available
11345 Sycamore Ter
11345 Sycamore Terrace, Kansas City, MO
Welcome Home! - This cozy home features 4 bedrooms/ 2 baths, off street parking, spacious living room area and large eat in kitchen. Apply Today and get prequalified to view this home! www.pragerpm.com (RLNE5663492)
Ruskin Heights
1 Unit Available
7113 E 111th Terr
7113 East 111th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$875
912 sqft
*Move In Special!! Half Off 2nd Month Rent !! - This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Ruskin Heights is 912 square feet and features updated appliances, beautiful white cabinets, and an extra long drive way for off street parking.
Ruskin Hills
1 Unit Available
11407 Greenwood
11407 Greenwood Road, Kansas City, MO
11407 Greenwood Available 07/01/20 *Move In Special!! Half Off 2nd Month Rent !! - This cozy home features 4 bedrooms/ 2 baths with a spacious living room area.Love entertaining? If so, this is the house is for you.
Kirkside
1 Unit Available
11513 Richmond Ave
11513 Richmond Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$850
916 sqft
This 916 Sq ft property was built in 1972 has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Tile backsplash in the kitchen. Ceiling fans and a clean, updated, stylish look. Unfinished basement.
Ruskin Hills
1 Unit Available
11319 Marsh Ave
11319 Marsh Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$750
912 sqft
3 BR 1 B, newly renovated house Monthly rental rate $750 Deposit 750.00 All utilities are tenant responsibility and must be switched prior to move in.
