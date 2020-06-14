Apartment List
144 Apartments for rent in Grandview, MO with garage

Grandview apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
Grandview
1 Unit Available
205 Blue Ridge Extension
205 Blue Ridge Ext, Grandview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$925
696 sqft
Well maintained 3 bedroom 1 bath in Grandview Mo. This property sits on a large lot with a partially fenced in backyard, and has a 1 car garage. Kitchen appliances included and does have washer/dryer hookup.

1 of 9

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
Grandview
1 Unit Available
14011 Winchester Court
14011 Winchester Court, Grandview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1203 sqft
What a Deal! Updated Split Entry 3BR/1BA Home w/views overlooking golf course! Completely remodeled throughout inside in 2012 including new kitchen and bath, Spacious Kitchen/Dining combo stove and stainless appliances including dishwasher and
Results within 1 mile of Grandview

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Ruskin Hills
1 Unit Available
8816 East 111 Street
8816 East 111th Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
3 bdrm, 2 bath home Ranch! New Light Fixtures & Ceiling Fans, 3 Bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms on main level. Basement with Living Area, Garage Door With Electric Opener and Large Backyard.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ruskin Hills
1 Unit Available
11407 Greenwood
11407 Greenwood Road, Kansas City, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,322
1143 sqft
11407 Greenwood Available 07/01/20 *Move In Special!! Half Off 2nd Month Rent !! - This cozy home features 4 bedrooms/ 2 baths with a spacious living room area.Love entertaining? If so, this is the house is for you.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ruskin Hills
1 Unit Available
11220 Booth Ave
11220 Booth Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$985
912 sqft
11220 Booth Ave Available 08/01/20 Move In Special!! Half Off 2nd Month Rent !! - Though this home is currently occupied, you can APPLY NOW to rent when available. Please respect the current residents privacy and do not disturb.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:21am
Kirkside
1 Unit Available
8006 E 118th Terr
8006 East 118th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1200 sqft
3 bd 1.5 bath, 1 car garage, Fenced yard, Excellent quiet neighborhood. Eat in kitchen, w a full basement. 3 bd 1.5 bath, 1 car garage, Fenced yard, Excellent quiet neighborhood. Eat in kitchen, w a full basement.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
Terrace Lake Gardens
1 Unit Available
11303 Myrtle Avenue
11303 Myrtle Avenue, Kansas City, MO
5 Bedrooms
$1,350
950 sqft
Nice home with 3 bedrooms and full bathroom upstairs. Newer carpet in main area. Upstairs has lots of light with glass doors leading to a spacious deck.

1 of 16

Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
Ruskin Heights
1 Unit Available
11403 Sycamore Ter
11403 Sycamore Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$825
1050 sqft
Beautiful South KCMO Home-Available NOW!! - Schedule a self guided tour here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1527504?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.

1 of 9

Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
16206 Slater Avenue
16206 Slater Avenue, Belton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1530 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! CHARMING UPDATED HOME IN MARTINWOOD SUBDIVISION.

1 of 8

Last updated March 10 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
16013 Richmond Avenue
16013 Richmond Avenue, Belton, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1468 sqft
This 4 bedroom 3 bath split entry home is perfect for you! Beautiful Hardwood floors in living room, hallway and bedrooms. Enjoy entertaining in your open concept kitchen complete with appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Grandview
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Longview
30 Units Available
New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,002
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,446
1264 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near Fred Arbanas Golf Course and Metropolitan Community College - Longview. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Minutes from I-470, I-49 and Summit Fair shopping, dining.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Willow Creek
21 Units Available
Willow Creek Apartments
201 W 99th Ter, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$720
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community near I-435 and Hwy 71 for easy access to all of Greater Kansas City. Units with ceiling fans, fireplaces, oversized closets and Google Fiber.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:22am
Longview
32 Units Available
Residences at New Longview
3301 SW Kessler Dr, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,342
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,594
1228 sqft
Stunning apartments near Longview Lake and I-470. Units feature sprawling kitchens with granite counters and 10-foot ceilings. Tenants enjoy a community sundeck, saltwater pool and media room with theater seating.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
18 Units Available
Leawood At State Line
2140 W 137th Ter, Leawood, KS
1 Bedroom
$795
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,332
1185 sqft
Situated within the Blue Valley School District and close to downtown Kansas City. Pet-friendly community of 1-3 bedroom apartments on 22 acres of landscaped grounds. Residents enjoy access to free movie rentals.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
16 Units Available
Villa Milano
13740 Howe Ln, Leawood, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,200
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1290 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1639 sqft
Spacious floorplans, granite countertops, in-home laundry, and stainless-steel appliances are a few of the features at this pet-friendly apartment home community off Mission Road. Community amenities include a cinema room, a pool, and walking trails.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:26pm
Hallbrook
11 Units Available
Park South
10841 State Line Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$845
2 Bedrooms
$915
Minutes from I-435 and Willow Creek Park. Many upgrades including a pool, free Google Fiber access and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Pets welcomed. Faux granite countertops, garages and secured access.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Hidden Valley
6 Units Available
Canyon Creek
9355 Bales Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$685
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$644
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$914
1484 sqft
Units include washer dryer hook, patio, or balcony. Great location for commuters, just off of Highway 71. Community includes 24/7 emergency maintenance, two swimming pools, and on-site courtesy patrol.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
258 Units Available
Meridian at View High
201 NW Kessler Drive, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,089
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,022
1317 sqft
Lee's Summit, MO, is a beautiful place, and Meridian wants to to help you see it for yourself.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
Lea Manor
20 Units Available
Three Fountains
717 W. 101 Terrace, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$960
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,391
1618 sqft
Three Fountains in Kansas City, MO offer gorgeous resort-style grounds and spacious floor plans. New cabinetry and updated kitchens make these apartments feel fresh and modern.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Fairwood and Robandee
1 Unit Available
9226 Oakland Avenue
9226 Oakland Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1528 sqft
***We are unable to accept Section 8 vouchers at this time.*** Spacious property in Kansas City with three bedrooms.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
St. Catherine's Gardens
1 Unit Available
3800 Ruysser Road
3800 Ruysser Road, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1420 sqft
Super Spacious Ranch Home w/2 car garage. This home offers 3 bedrooms that are all good size and 1 1/2 bathrooms along with an open concept kitchen that includes appliances.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bridlespur
1 Unit Available
30 E 106Th St
30 East Bridlespur Drive, Kansas City, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
2350 sqft
*Special !! Move In Today!! Half off 2nd month Rent!! - This beautiful home features 4 bedrooms/ 2.5 baths, 2 car garage with a spacious living rooms and large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and dishwasher.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13040 Catalina Drive
13040 Catalina Drive, Leawood, KS
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3086 sqft
13040 Catalina Drive Available 07/07/20 {13040} Spacious Cherry Creek Home + First Floor Master Large Corner Lot + 3 Car Garage + Finished Basement - Open and Bright Cherry Creek Two Story! Main level features hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Willow Creek
1 Unit Available
112 E 99th Street
112 East 99th Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1483 sqft
South of Waldo Ranch Home great space inside and out - This Ranch Home located just East of Wornall Rd. Offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.
City Guide for Grandview, MO

Former home of U.S. President Harry S. Truman. How many cities can claim that? No more than 40, that's for sure!

Grandview is a quaint little town in Jackson County, Missouri with a population of 24,575. People who live there pride themselves on their strong values and emphasis on family and community. It’s set in a great location as well, with Grandview residents often taking advantage of the fun outdoor activities on the water and the surrounding trails that are great for walking, biking and hiking. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Grandview, MO

Grandview apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

