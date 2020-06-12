/
2 bedroom apartments
135 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Grandview, MO
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Grandview
6 Units Available
Deer Run Apartments
13615 White Avenue, Grandview, MO
2 Bedrooms
$725
705 sqft
Our community offers newly renovated apartment homes with brand new fully-equipped kitchens, quartz countertops, all new LVT flooring, resort-style bathrooms, all new light fixtures & more! Self-guided tours are now available! Please contact the
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Grandview
1 Unit Available
6166 E. 129th St - 6166 E. 129th St
6166 East 129th Street, Grandview, MO
2 Bedrooms
$975
1080 sqft
Newly updated town home in Greenfield Village complex - This unit has been recently updated! There is new tile with hardwood design throughout the bedrooms, living & dining rooms.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Grandview
6 Units Available
Gatehouse
11803 Holiday Dr, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$635
905 sqft
Community amenities include night patrol, off-street parking and playground. Apartments feature carpeting, dishwasher and disposal. Great location for commuters, close to I-49 and Iser Park.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Hickman Mills
21 Units Available
The Kings
11330 Colorado Ave, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$892
861 sqft
Located just west of I-49, with easy access to all parts of Kansas City. Renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, fireplaces and in-unit laundry facilities. Community amenities include a pool and gym.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Willow Creek
21 Units Available
Willow Creek Apartments
201 W 99th Ter, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$845
1294 sqft
Gated community near I-435 and Hwy 71 for easy access to all of Greater Kansas City. Units with ceiling fans, fireplaces, oversized closets and Google Fiber.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:08pm
Hallbrook
11 Units Available
Park South
10841 State Line Rd, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$915
Minutes from I-435 and Willow Creek Park. Many upgrades including a pool, free Google Fiber access and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Pets welcomed. Faux granite countertops, garages and secured access.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Legacy East
67 Units Available
Coach House
655 E Minor Dr, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$695
1209 sqft
Recently renovated community near Holmes Road and 119th Street. Direct access to downtown. On-site pool, pool table, gym and coffee bar. Apartments feature walk-in closets and updated appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Longview
34 Units Available
New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1018 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near Fred Arbanas Golf Course and Metropolitan Community College - Longview. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Minutes from I-470, I-49 and Summit Fair shopping, dining.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 01:28pm
17 Units Available
Villa Milano
13740 Howe Ln, Leawood, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1290 sqft
Spacious floorplans, granite countertops, in-home laundry, and stainless-steel appliances are a few of the features at this pet-friendly apartment home community off Mission Road. Community amenities include a cinema room, a pool, and walking trails.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Hidden Valley
7 Units Available
Canyon Creek
9355 Bales Dr, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$644
1156 sqft
Units include washer dryer hook, patio, or balcony. Great location for commuters, just off of Highway 71. Community includes 24/7 emergency maintenance, two swimming pools, and on-site courtesy patrol.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Loma Vista
15 Units Available
Timberlane Village
8803 Newton Ave, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$924
956 sqft
Great location, off Highway 435 and 87th Street, close to historic Plaza and Crown Center Area. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community includes Google fiber, parking, pool and tennis.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Raytown
1 Unit Available
Brittany Place
8620 E Utopia Dr, Raytown, MO
2 Bedrooms
$913
940 sqft
Welcome home to comfort, convenience and value - all right here at Brittany Place in Raytown, MO. Our quaint community is the retreat you've been searching for, tucked away in the heart of Raytown.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
12 Units Available
The Manor Homes of Eagle Glen
339 North Fox Ridge Drive, Raymore, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
1028 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to Highway 58 and I-49. Apartments with large closets and private patios or balconies in a community with a media lounge, jogging trail, poolside grilling area and 24-hour fitness facility.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Legacy East
6 Units Available
The Retreat at Woodlands Apartments
510 E 101st St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$925
1047 sqft
Elegantly designed inside and out. Each unit includes a fireplace, air conditioning, kitchen appliances and laundry hook-ups. Swimming pool, BBQ area, clubhouse, business center, carport and parking. Pet friendly.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
St. Catherine's Gardens
5 Units Available
Prairie Walk Apartment Homes
11026 College Ln, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$805
875 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom townhomes in Red Bridge neighborhood. Modern kitchens, hardwoods, W/D hookups, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, basketball court, playground. Near shopping, dining, entertainment, Hwy. 71 and I-435.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:14pm
Longview
32 Units Available
Residences at New Longview
3301 SW Kessler Dr, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,594
1228 sqft
Stunning apartments near Longview Lake and I-470. Units feature sprawling kitchens with granite counters and 10-foot ceilings. Tenants enjoy a community sundeck, saltwater pool and media room with theater seating.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
20 Units Available
Leawood At State Line
2140 W 137th Ter, Leawood, KS
2 Bedrooms
$883
1008 sqft
Situated within the Blue Valley School District and close to downtown Kansas City. Pet-friendly community of 1-3 bedroom apartments on 22 acres of landscaped grounds. Residents enjoy access to free movie rentals.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:32pm
Lea Manor
18 Units Available
Fountainhead
9821 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
900 sqft
Situated conveniently for commuters, with easy access to I-435, I-470 and Highway 71. Units offer residents laundry, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Community includes luxurious features like pool, gym, clubhouse and more.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
Fairlane
42 Units Available
Haven
10500 Hillcrest Rd, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$955
1026 sqft
Freshly renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, wood flooring, washer-dryer hookups, balcony with storage. Gated, pet-friendly community with pool, hot tub, fitness center, tennis court, clubhouse. Public transit available.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
$
260 Units Available
Meridian at View High
201 NW Kessler Drive, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1053 sqft
Lee's Summit, MO, is a beautiful place, and Meridian wants to to help you see it for yourself.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:54pm
Lea Manor
20 Units Available
Three Fountains
717 W. 101 Terrace, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1231 sqft
Three Fountains in Kansas City, MO offer gorgeous resort-style grounds and spacious floor plans. New cabinetry and updated kitchens make these apartments feel fresh and modern.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Western Hills
1 Unit Available
Ashton Court Apartments
8700 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$715
938 sqft
Homes with over 1000 square feet of space near Leawood Plaza. On-site laundry facilities and lots of green space. Apartments offer large closets and private patios and balconies.
Verified
Last updated December 26 at 08:14pm
Loma Vista
47 Units Available
Reserve at South Pointe
8900 Old Santa Fe Rd, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$755
801 sqft
The Reserve at South Pointe has just finished a complete interior and exterior renovation.
Verified
Last updated May 6 at 07:08am
Mission Farms
15 Units Available
Mission 106
3701 W 106th St, Leawood, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1387 sqft
Close to all the shopping and dining you could ever want, this beautiful complex offers an onsite pool, dog wash, and more in the Mission Farms neighborhood. Units include stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
