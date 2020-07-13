/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:57 AM
108 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Grandview, MO
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
10 Units Available
Grandview
Deer Run Apartments
13615 White Avenue, Grandview, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$675
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
705 sqft
Affordable luxury living in Grandview! Our community offers renovated apartment homes with brand new fully-equipped kitchens, quartz countertops, all new LVT flooring, resort-style bathrooms, all new light fixtures & more! Our new fitness center
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Grandview
11931 Smalley Avenue
11931 Smalley Street, Grandview, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,225
864 sqft
*Move in by 7/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Grandview
8013 E 133rd St.
8013 East 133rd Street, Grandview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1056 sqft
8013 E 133rd St. Available 07/14/20 COMING SOON!! 3 Bdrm in Kansas City, MO - Beautiful completely updated 3 bedroom 1 bath home.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Crossgates
12001 Belmont Ave
12001 Belmont Avenue, Grandview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,065
1196 sqft
12001 Belmont Ave Available 09/18/20 PRE LEASING!!! - Though this home is currently occupied, you can APPLY NOW to rent when available. Please respect the current resident’s privacy and do not disturb.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Grandview
6226 E. 129th St.
6226 East 129th Street, Grandview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1400 sqft
Newly updated town home in Greenfield Village complex - This unit has been recently updated! There is new tile with hardwood design throughout the bedrooms, living & dining rooms.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Grandview
13520 Spruce Street
13520 Spruce Street, Grandview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1332 sqft
**We are unable to accept Section 8 Vouchers at this time.** Spacious remodeled property with hardwood floors throughout. Subway tile and granite countertops in kitchen. TONS of natural light.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Grandview
13520 Lowell Avenue
13520 Lowell Avenue, Grandview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1151 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Grandview
7504 East 132nd Terrace
7504 East 132nd Terrace, Grandview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
960 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 9
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
Grandview
14011 Winchester Court
14011 Winchester Court, Grandview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1203 sqft
What a Deal! Updated Split Entry 3BR/1BA Home w/views overlooking golf course! Completely remodeled throughout inside in 2012 including new kitchen and bath, Spacious Kitchen/Dining combo stove and stainless appliances including dishwasher and
1 of 13
Last updated December 7 at 06:26pm
1 Unit Available
Grandview
12812 Winchester Avenue
12812 Winchester Avenue, Grandview, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1812 sqft
MOVE IN BEFORE JANUARY 5TH AND GET $400 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT! This home is perfect for family life and fun! True 4 bedroom up, 2 full bath and lots of room to spread out in this one.
Results within 1 mile of Grandview
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
22 Units Available
Hickman Mills
The Kings
11330 Colorado Ave, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$679
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$729
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$877
861 sqft
Located just west of I-49, with easy access to all parts of Kansas City. Renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, fireplaces and in-unit laundry facilities. Community amenities include a pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Grandview
Gatehouse
11803 Holiday Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$575
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$635
905 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$830
1232 sqft
Community amenities include night patrol, off-street parking and playground. Apartments feature carpeting, dishwasher and disposal. Great location for commuters, close to I-49 and Iser Park.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Ruskin Heights
7212 E. 112th St.
7212 East 112th Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$760
936 sqft
7212 E. 112th St. Available 09/30/20 PRE LEASING!!! - Though this home is currently occupied, you can APPLY NOW to rent when available. Please respect the current resident’s privacy and do not disturb.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ruskin Hills
11407 Greenwood
11407 Greenwood Road, Kansas City, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,322
1143 sqft
11407 Greenwood Available 09/01/20 *Move In Special!! Half Off 2nd Month Rent !! - This cozy home features 4 bedrooms/ 2 baths with a spacious living room area.Love entertaining? If so, this is the house is for you.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kirkside
7401 E 118th Ter
7401 East 118th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1196 sqft
7401 E 118th Ter Available 08/30/20 *Move In Special!! Half Off 2nd Month Rent !! - This cozy home features 3 bedrooms/ 2 baths, 1 car garage parking, large yard. Apply Today and get prequalified to view this home! www.pragerpm.com (RLNE5891306)
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ruskin Heights
7512 Longview Rd
7512 Longview Road, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$830
936 sqft
7512 Longview Rd Available 07/30/20 *Move In Special!! Half Off 2nd Month Rent !! - This cozy home features 3 bedrooms/ 1 bath with a spacious living room area. Apply Today! Housing vouchers are welcome on this home.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Kirkside
11513 Richmond Ave
11513 Richmond Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$850
916 sqft
This 916 Sq ft property was built in 1972 has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Tile backsplash in the kitchen. Ceiling fans and a clean, updated, stylish look. Unfinished basement.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Ruskin Heights
11406 Sycamore Ter
11406 Sycamore Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$700
936 sqft
Beautiful 3 BR 1 BA Ranch with huge fenced in back yard. Washer dryer Hook ups. Deposit $700 Monthly rental rate $700
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Ruskin Hills
11319 Marsh Ave
11319 Marsh Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$750
912 sqft
3 BR 1 B, newly renovated house Monthly rental rate $750 Deposit 750.00 All utilities are tenant responsibility and must be switched prior to move in.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ruskin Hills
11220 Booth Ave
11220 Booth Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$985
912 sqft
Move In Special!! Half Off 2nd Month Rent !! - Though this home is currently occupied, you can APPLY NOW to rent when available. Please respect the current resident’s privacy and do not disturb.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ruskin Heights
7113 E 111th Terr
7113 East 111th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$875
912 sqft
7113 E 111th Terr Available 07/30/20 *Move In Special!! Half Off 2nd Month Rent !! - This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Ruskin Heights is 912 square feet and features updated appliances, beautiful white cabinets, and an extra long drive way for off
1 of 16
Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
1 Unit Available
Ruskin Heights
11403 Sycamore Ter
11403 Sycamore Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$825
1050 sqft
Beautiful South KCMO Home-Available NOW!! - Schedule a self guided tour here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1527504?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.
1 of 9
Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
16206 Slater Avenue
16206 Slater Avenue, Belton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1530 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! CHARMING UPDATED HOME IN MARTINWOOD SUBDIVISION.
1 of 8
Last updated March 10 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
16013 Richmond Avenue
16013 Richmond Avenue, Belton, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1468 sqft
This 4 bedroom 3 bath split entry home is perfect for you! Beautiful Hardwood floors in living room, hallway and bedrooms. Enjoy entertaining in your open concept kitchen complete with appliances.
Similar Pages
Grandview Apartments with GarageGrandview Apartments with GymGrandview Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGrandview Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS