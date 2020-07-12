Apartment List
230 Apartments for rent in Grandview, MO with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Grandview apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv...
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
10 Units Available
Grandview
Deer Run Apartments
13615 White Avenue, Grandview, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$675
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
705 sqft
Affordable luxury living in Grandview! Our community offers renovated apartment homes with brand new fully-equipped kitchens, quartz countertops, all new LVT flooring, resort-style bathrooms, all new light fixtures & more! Our new fitness center

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Grandview
8013 E 133rd St.
8013 East 133rd Street, Grandview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1056 sqft
8013 E 133rd St. Available 07/14/20 COMING SOON!! 3 Bdrm in Kansas City, MO - Beautiful completely updated 3 bedroom 1 bath home.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Grandview
11931 Smalley Avenue
11931 Smalley Street, Grandview, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,225
864 sqft
*Move in by 7/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Crossgates
12001 Belmont Ave
12001 Belmont Avenue, Grandview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,065
1196 sqft
12001 Belmont Ave Available 09/18/20 PRE LEASING!!! - Though this home is currently occupied, you can APPLY NOW to rent when available. Please respect the current resident’s privacy and do not disturb.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Grandview
6226 E. 129th St.
6226 East 129th Street, Grandview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1400 sqft
Newly updated town home in Greenfield Village complex - This unit has been recently updated! There is new tile with hardwood design throughout the bedrooms, living & dining rooms.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Grandview
13520 Lowell Avenue
13520 Lowell Avenue, Grandview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1151 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Grandview
7504 East 132nd Terrace
7504 East 132nd Terrace, Grandview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
960 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 9

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
Grandview
14011 Winchester Court
14011 Winchester Court, Grandview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1203 sqft
What a Deal! Updated Split Entry 3BR/1BA Home w/views overlooking golf course! Completely remodeled throughout inside in 2012 including new kitchen and bath, Spacious Kitchen/Dining combo stove and stainless appliances including dishwasher and
Results within 1 mile of Grandview
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
22 Units Available
Hickman Mills
The Kings
11330 Colorado Ave, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$679
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$729
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$877
861 sqft
Located just west of I-49, with easy access to all parts of Kansas City. Renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, fireplaces and in-unit laundry facilities. Community amenities include a pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Grandview
Gatehouse
11803 Holiday Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$575
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$635
905 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$830
1232 sqft
Community amenities include night patrol, off-street parking and playground. Apartments feature carpeting, dishwasher and disposal. Great location for commuters, close to I-49 and Iser Park.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Ruskin Heights
7212 E. 112th St.
7212 East 112th Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$760
936 sqft
7212 E. 112th St. Available 09/30/20 PRE LEASING!!! - Though this home is currently occupied, you can APPLY NOW to rent when available. Please respect the current resident’s privacy and do not disturb.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ruskin Hills
11407 Greenwood
11407 Greenwood Road, Kansas City, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,322
1143 sqft
11407 Greenwood Available 09/01/20 *Move In Special!! Half Off 2nd Month Rent !! - This cozy home features 4 bedrooms/ 2 baths with a spacious living room area.Love entertaining? If so, this is the house is for you.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kirkside
7401 E 118th Ter
7401 East 118th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1196 sqft
7401 E 118th Ter Available 08/30/20 *Move In Special!! Half Off 2nd Month Rent !! - This cozy home features 3 bedrooms/ 2 baths, 1 car garage parking, large yard. Apply Today and get prequalified to view this home! www.pragerpm.com (RLNE5891306)

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ruskin Hills
8704 E 114th Terrace
8704 East 114th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$925
Clean and ready - Great condition and move in ready. Wood and tile floors make for easy maintenance. Front room is your main room. Dining area and open kitchen. Ceiling fans and insulated windows to help keep energy costs down.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ruskin Hills
11220 Booth Ave
11220 Booth Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$985
912 sqft
Move In Special!! Half Off 2nd Month Rent !! - Though this home is currently occupied, you can APPLY NOW to rent when available. Please respect the current resident’s privacy and do not disturb.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ruskin Heights
7113 E 111th Terr
7113 East 111th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$875
912 sqft
7113 E 111th Terr Available 07/30/20 *Move In Special!! Half Off 2nd Month Rent !! - This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Ruskin Heights is 912 square feet and features updated appliances, beautiful white cabinets, and an extra long drive way for off

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:26pm
1 Unit Available
Kirkside
8006 E 118th Terr
8006 East 118th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1200 sqft
3 bd 1.5 bath, 1 car garage, Fenced yard, Excellent quiet neighborhood. Eat in kitchen, w a full basement. 3 bd 1.5 bath, 1 car garage, Fenced yard, Excellent quiet neighborhood. Eat in kitchen, w a full basement.

1 of 16

Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
1 Unit Available
Ruskin Heights
11403 Sycamore Ter
11403 Sycamore Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$825
1050 sqft
Beautiful South KCMO Home-Available NOW!! - Schedule a self guided tour here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1527504?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.

1 of 9

Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
16206 Slater Avenue
16206 Slater Avenue, Belton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1530 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! CHARMING UPDATED HOME IN MARTINWOOD SUBDIVISION.

1 of 8

Last updated March 10 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
16013 Richmond Avenue
16013 Richmond Avenue, Belton, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1468 sqft
This 4 bedroom 3 bath split entry home is perfect for you! Beautiful Hardwood floors in living room, hallway and bedrooms. Enjoy entertaining in your open concept kitchen complete with appliances.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Ruskin Heights
11217 Palmer Ave
11217 Palmer Avenue, Kansas City, MO
4 Bedrooms
$895
1056 sqft
11217 Palmer Ave Available 09/30/20 PRE LEASING!!! - Though this home is currently occupied, you can APPLY NOW to rent when available. Please respect the current resident’s privacy and do not disturb.This cozy home features 4 bedrooms/ 1.
Results within 5 miles of Grandview
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
38 Units Available
Fairlane
Haven
10500 Hillcrest Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$799
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1026 sqft
Freshly renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, wood flooring, washer-dryer hookups, balcony with storage. Gated, pet-friendly community with pool, hot tub, fitness center, tennis court, clubhouse. Public transit available.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
Willow Creek
Willow Creek Apartments
201 W 99th Ter, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$720
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community near I-435 and Hwy 71 for easy access to all of Greater Kansas City. Units with ceiling fans, fireplaces, oversized closets and Google Fiber.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
10 Units Available
Hallbrook
Park South
10841 State Line Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$820
2 Bedrooms
$890
Minutes from I-435 and Willow Creek Park. Many upgrades including a pool, free Google Fiber access and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Pets welcomed. Faux granite countertops, garages and secured access.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Grandview, MO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Grandview apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

