Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:37 PM

126 Apartments for rent in Grandview, MO with hardwood floors

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Grandview
7 Units Available
Deer Run Apartments
13615 White Avenue, Grandview, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$675
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
705 sqft
Our community offers newly renovated apartment homes with brand new fully-equipped kitchens, quartz countertops, all new LVT flooring, resort-style bathrooms, all new light fixtures & more!

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
Grandview
1 Unit Available
13520 Spruce Street
13520 Spruce Street, Grandview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1332 sqft
**We are unable to accept Section 8 Vouchers at this time.** Spacious remodeled property with hardwood floors throughout. Subway tile and granite countertops in kitchen. TONS of natural light.

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
Crossgates
1 Unit Available
12009 Belmont Avenue
12009 Belmont Avenue, Grandview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1350 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Awesome 3 bdrm, 1 bath home with lots of new to enjoy! Including new exterior and interior paint, stainless steel appliances in your kitchen and new counter tops.
Results within 1 mile of Grandview
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Hickman Mills
22 Units Available
The Kings
11330 Colorado Ave, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$740
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$892
861 sqft
Located just west of I-49, with easy access to all parts of Kansas City. Renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, fireplaces and in-unit laundry facilities. Community amenities include a pool and gym.

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
Ruskin Heights
1 Unit Available
11205 Eastern Avenue
11205 Eastern Avenue, Kansas City, MO
4 Bedrooms
$950
1176 sqft
Here is your chance to move into a beautifully remodeled 4 Bedroom 1 Bath home located in the south Kansas City neighborhood of Ruskin Hills.

Last updated March 10 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
16013 Richmond Avenue
16013 Richmond Avenue, Belton, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1468 sqft
This 4 bedroom 3 bath split entry home is perfect for you! Beautiful Hardwood floors in living room, hallway and bedrooms. Enjoy entertaining in your open concept kitchen complete with appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Grandview
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Longview
30 Units Available
New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,002
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,446
1264 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near Fred Arbanas Golf Course and Metropolitan Community College - Longview. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Minutes from I-470, I-49 and Summit Fair shopping, dining.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Raytown
1 Unit Available
Brittany Place
8620 E Utopia Dr, Raytown, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$705
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to comfort, convenience and value - all right here at Brittany Place in Raytown, MO. Our quaint community is the retreat you've been searching for, tucked away in the heart of Raytown.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
12 Units Available
The Manor Homes of Eagle Glen
339 North Fox Ridge Drive, Raymore, MO
1 Bedroom
$930
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,203
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1260 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to Highway 58 and I-49. Apartments with large closets and private patios or balconies in a community with a media lounge, jogging trail, poolside grilling area and 24-hour fitness facility.
Last updated June 14 at 01:08pm
Fairlane
40 Units Available
Haven
10500 Hillcrest Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$799
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1026 sqft
Freshly renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, wood flooring, washer-dryer hookups, balcony with storage. Gated, pet-friendly community with pool, hot tub, fitness center, tennis court, clubhouse. Public transit available.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Loma Vista
15 Units Available
Timberlane Village
8803 Newton Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$759
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$918
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, off Highway 435 and 87th Street, close to historic Plaza and Crown Center Area. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community includes Google fiber, parking, pool and tennis.
Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
Longview
32 Units Available
Residences at New Longview
3301 SW Kessler Dr, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,342
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,594
1228 sqft
Stunning apartments near Longview Lake and I-470. Units feature sprawling kitchens with granite counters and 10-foot ceilings. Tenants enjoy a community sundeck, saltwater pool and media room with theater seating.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
18 Units Available
Leawood At State Line
2140 W 137th Ter, Leawood, KS
1 Bedroom
$795
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,332
1185 sqft
Situated within the Blue Valley School District and close to downtown Kansas City. Pet-friendly community of 1-3 bedroom apartments on 22 acres of landscaped grounds. Residents enjoy access to free movie rentals.
Last updated June 14 at 01:29pm
16 Units Available
Villa Milano
13740 Howe Ln, Leawood, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,200
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1290 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1639 sqft
Spacious floorplans, granite countertops, in-home laundry, and stainless-steel appliances are a few of the features at this pet-friendly apartment home community off Mission Road. Community amenities include a cinema room, a pool, and walking trails.
Last updated June 13 at 12:26pm
Hallbrook
11 Units Available
Park South
10841 State Line Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$845
2 Bedrooms
$915
Minutes from I-435 and Willow Creek Park. Many upgrades including a pool, free Google Fiber access and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Pets welcomed. Faux granite countertops, garages and secured access.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
St. Catherine's Gardens
3 Units Available
Prairie Walk Apartment Homes
11026 College Ln, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$710
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
875 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom townhomes in Red Bridge neighborhood. Modern kitchens, hardwoods, W/D hookups, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, basketball court, playground. Near shopping, dining, entertainment, Hwy. 71 and I-435.
Last updated June 14 at 12:58pm
Lea Manor
20 Units Available
Three Fountains
717 W. 101 Terrace, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$960
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,391
1618 sqft
Three Fountains in Kansas City, MO offer gorgeous resort-style grounds and spacious floor plans. New cabinetry and updated kitchens make these apartments feel fresh and modern.
Last updated May 6 at 07:08am
Mission Farms
15 Units Available
Mission 106
3701 W 106th St, Leawood, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,335
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1387 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to all the shopping and dining you could ever want, this beautiful complex offers an onsite pool, dog wash, and more in the Mission Farms neighborhood. Units include stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Linden Hills and Indian Heights
1 Unit Available
1924 E 97th St
1924 East 97th Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1350 sqft
Beautiful Remodeled South KCMO Townhome-Showing SOON!!

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Fairwood and Robandee
1 Unit Available
9410 Lewis Ave
9410 Lewis Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
Full interior renovation nearing completion!! All new bathroom and kitchen with granite countertops and brand new appliances! Beautiful refinished solid wood floors. Two-inch cordless wood blinds throughout.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
13040 Catalina Drive
13040 Catalina Drive, Leawood, KS
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3086 sqft
13040 Catalina Drive Available 07/07/20 {13040} Spacious Cherry Creek Home + First Floor Master Large Corner Lot + 3 Car Garage + Finished Basement - Open and Bright Cherry Creek Two Story! Main level features hardwood floors throughout.

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Fairlane
1 Unit Available
10500 Hillcrest Rd
10500 Hillcrest Road, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$735
696 sqft
Welcome Home to Haven Kansas City!!!!!!! Spring Maple- $575-725 1 bedroom 1 bath 696 sq feet Summer Aspen- $625-775 1 bedroom 1 bath 775 sq feet Autumn Oak- $675-825 2 bedroom 2 bath 996 sq feet Winter Willow- $725-875 2 bedroom 2 bath 1,055 sq

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
White Oak
1 Unit Available
9101 E 89th Ter
9101 East 89th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,065
1354 sqft
A must see rental from American Real PM! This split level home is located in a prime location on a large corner lot and boasts many coveted amenities.

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
Fairwood and Robandee
1 Unit Available
9226 Oakland Avenue
9226 Oakland Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1528 sqft
***We are unable to accept Section 8 vouchers at this time.*** Spacious property in Kansas City with three bedrooms.
City Guide for Grandview, MO

Former home of U.S. President Harry S. Truman. How many cities can claim that? No more than 40, that's for sure!

Grandview is a quaint little town in Jackson County, Missouri with a population of 24,575. People who live there pride themselves on their strong values and emphasis on family and community. It’s set in a great location as well, with Grandview residents often taking advantage of the fun outdoor activities on the water and the surrounding trails that are great for walking, biking and hiking. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Grandview, MO

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Grandview renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

