/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:57 PM
99 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Grandview, MO
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
5 Units Available
Grandview
Deer Run Apartments
13615 White Avenue, Grandview, MO
1 Bedroom
$675
605 sqft
Our community offers newly renovated apartment homes with brand new fully-equipped kitchens, quartz countertops, all new LVT flooring, resort-style bathrooms, all new light fixtures & more! Self-guided tours are now available! Please contact the
Results within 1 mile of Grandview
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
26 Units Available
Hickman Mills
The Kings
11330 Colorado Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$718
633 sqft
Located just west of I-49, with easy access to all parts of Kansas City. Renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, fireplaces and in-unit laundry facilities. Community amenities include a pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
7 Units Available
Grandview
Gatehouse
11803 Holiday Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$575
800 sqft
Community amenities include night patrol, off-street parking and playground. Apartments feature carpeting, dishwasher and disposal. Great location for commuters, close to I-49 and Iser Park.
Results within 5 miles of Grandview
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
5 Units Available
Hidden Valley
Canyon Creek
9355 Bales Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$540
644 sqft
Units include washer dryer hook, patio, or balcony. Great location for commuters, just off of Highway 71. Community includes 24/7 emergency maintenance, two swimming pools, and on-site courtesy patrol.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
20 Units Available
Willow Creek
Willow Creek Apartments
201 W 99th Ter, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$720
848 sqft
Gated community near I-435 and Hwy 71 for easy access to all of Greater Kansas City. Units with ceiling fans, fireplaces, oversized closets and Google Fiber.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 1 at 02:25pm
22 Units Available
Loma Vista
Timberlane Village
8803 Newton Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$777
704 sqft
Great location, off Highway 435 and 87th Street, close to historic Plaza and Crown Center Area. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community includes Google fiber, parking, pool and tennis.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 1 at 12:49pm
13 Units Available
Hallbrook
Park South
10841 State Line Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$725
Minutes from I-435 and Willow Creek Park. Many upgrades including a pool, free Google Fiber access and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Pets welcomed. Faux granite countertops, garages and secured access.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 1 at 10:38am
54 Units Available
Legacy East
Coach House
655 E Minor Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$570
678 sqft
Recently renovated community near Holmes Road and 119th Street. Direct access to downtown. On-site pool, pool table, gym and coffee bar. Apartments feature walk-in closets and updated appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
13 Units Available
The Manor Homes of Eagle Glen
339 North Fox Ridge Drive, Raymore, MO
1 Bedroom
$903
738 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to Highway 58 and I-49. Apartments with large closets and private patios or balconies in a community with a media lounge, jogging trail, poolside grilling area and 24-hour fitness facility.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 1 at 06:15am
18 Units Available
Lea Manor
Fountainhead
9821 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$785
728 sqft
Situated conveniently for commuters, with easy access to I-435, I-470 and Highway 71. Units offer residents laundry, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Community includes luxurious features like pool, gym, clubhouse and more.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 1 at 12:03pm
34 Units Available
Longview
Residences at New Longview
3301 SW Kessler Dr, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,332
876 sqft
Stunning apartments near Longview Lake and I-470. Units feature sprawling kitchens with granite counters and 10-foot ceilings. Tenants enjoy a community sundeck, saltwater pool and media room with theater seating.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 1 at 01:31pm
15 Units Available
Villa Milano
13740 Howe Ln, Leawood, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,200
943 sqft
Spacious floorplans, granite countertops, in-home laundry, and stainless-steel appliances are a few of the features at this pet-friendly apartment home community off Mission Road. Community amenities include a cinema room, a pool, and walking trails.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
5 Units Available
St. Catherine's Gardens
Prairie Walk Apartment Homes
11026 College Ln, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$715
628 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom townhomes in Red Bridge neighborhood. Modern kitchens, hardwoods, W/D hookups, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, basketball court, playground. Near shopping, dining, entertainment, Hwy. 71 and I-435.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
$
250 Units Available
Meridian at View High
201 NW Kessler Drive, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,089
771 sqft
Lee's Summit, MO, is a beautiful place, and Meridian wants to to help you see it for yourself.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 1 at 02:25pm
$
21 Units Available
Leawood At State Line
2140 W 137th Ter, Leawood, KS
1 Bedroom
$889
773 sqft
Situated within the Blue Valley School District and close to downtown Kansas City. Pet-friendly community of 1-3 bedroom apartments on 22 acres of landscaped grounds. Residents enjoy access to free movie rentals.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 1 at 02:25pm
$
30 Units Available
Longview
New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,002
765 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near Fred Arbanas Golf Course and Metropolitan Community College - Longview. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Minutes from I-470, I-49 and Summit Fair shopping, dining.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 1 at 12:30pm
37 Units Available
Fairlane
Haven
10500 Hillcrest Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$799
736 sqft
Freshly renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, wood flooring, washer-dryer hookups, balcony with storage. Gated, pet-friendly community with pool, hot tub, fitness center, tennis court, clubhouse. Public transit available.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
6 Units Available
Legacy East
The Retreat at Woodlands Apartments
510 E 101st St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$810
781 sqft
Elegantly designed inside and out. Each unit includes a fireplace, air conditioning, kitchen appliances and laundry hook-ups. Swimming pool, BBQ area, clubhouse, business center, carport and parking. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 1 at 12:39pm
12 Units Available
Lea Manor
Three Fountains
717 W. 101 Terrace, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$899
830 sqft
Three Fountains in Kansas City, MO offer gorgeous resort-style grounds and spacious floor plans. New cabinetry and updated kitchens make these apartments feel fresh and modern.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated December 26 at 08:14pm
47 Units Available
Loma Vista
Reserve at South Pointe
8900 Old Santa Fe Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$680
688 sqft
The Reserve at South Pointe has just finished a complete interior and exterior renovation.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated May 6 at 07:08am
15 Units Available
Mission Farms
Mission 106
3701 W 106th St, Leawood, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,335
921 sqft
Close to all the shopping and dining you could ever want, this beautiful complex offers an onsite pool, dog wash, and more in the Mission Farms neighborhood. Units include stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 1 at 12:07pm
11 Units Available
Loma Vista
Hilltop Village
6700 E 87th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$645
605 sqft
Hilltop Village offers one and two bedroom apartment homes with washer and dryer, fireplace in select homes and a relaxing swimming pool for you to unwind. Stop by today and reserve your new home. Google Fiber is here! (RLNE65617)
1 of 9
Last updated June 30 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Fairlane
10500 Hillcrest Rd
10500 Hillcrest Road, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$735
696 sqft
Welcome Home to Haven Kansas City!!!!!!! Spring Maple- $575-725 1 bedroom 1 bath 696 sq feet Summer Aspen- $625-775 1 bedroom 1 bath 775 sq feet Autumn Oak- $675-825 2 bedroom 2 bath 996 sq feet Winter Willow- $725-875 2 bedroom 2 bath 1,055 sq
1 of 8
Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Waldo
8430 Oak Street, Bedroom 1B, www.livehomeroom.com
8430 Oak Street, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$425
144 sqft
Take 3D virtual tour --> www.livehomeroom.com/oak **this is a BEDROOM for rent by LiveHomeRoom** We provide affordable rent & instant community for working professionals.
Similar Pages
Grandview 1 BedroomsGrandview 2 BedroomsGrandview 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGrandview 3 BedroomsGrandview Apartments with Balcony
Grandview Apartments with GarageGrandview Apartments with GymGrandview Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGrandview Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS