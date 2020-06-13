Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:41 AM

203 Apartments for rent in Grandview, MO with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Grandview
6 Units Available
Deer Run Apartments
13615 White Avenue, Grandview, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$675
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
705 sqft
Our community offers newly renovated apartment homes with brand new fully-equipped kitchens, quartz countertops, all new LVT flooring, resort-style bathrooms, all new light fixtures & more! Self-guided tours are now available! Please contact the

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Grandview
1 Unit Available
6226 E. 129th St.
6226 East 129th Street, Grandview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1400 sqft
Newly updated town home in Greenfield Village complex - This unit has been recently updated! There is new tile with hardwood design throughout the bedrooms, living & dining rooms.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Grandview
1 Unit Available
6166 E. 129th St - 6166 E. 129th St
6166 East 129th Street, Grandview, MO
2 Bedrooms
$975
1080 sqft
Newly updated town home in Greenfield Village complex - This unit has been recently updated! There is new tile with hardwood design throughout the bedrooms, living & dining rooms.

1 of 13

Last updated December 7 at 06:26pm
Grandview
1 Unit Available
12812 Winchester Avenue
12812 Winchester Avenue, Grandview, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1812 sqft
MOVE IN BEFORE JANUARY 5TH AND GET $400 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT! This home is perfect for family life and fun! True 4 bedroom up, 2 full bath and lots of room to spread out in this one.
Results within 1 mile of Grandview
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hickman Mills
22 Units Available
The Kings
11330 Colorado Ave, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$740
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$892
861 sqft
Located just west of I-49, with easy access to all parts of Kansas City. Renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, fireplaces and in-unit laundry facilities. Community amenities include a pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Grandview
6 Units Available
Gatehouse
11803 Holiday Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$575
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$635
905 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$830
1232 sqft
Community amenities include night patrol, off-street parking and playground. Apartments feature carpeting, dishwasher and disposal. Great location for commuters, close to I-49 and Iser Park.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:37am
Ruskin Heights
1 Unit Available
7703 East 112th Terrace
7703 East 112th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
936 sqft
Perfectly proportioned 3-bed 1-bath ranch-style home with bonus room in an established neighborhood, featuring a large fenced-in rear yard with a deck perfect for grilling.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:37am
Crossgates
1 Unit Available
6710 East 117 Terrace
6710 East 117th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$835
1100 sqft
Freshly updated 3 bedroom townhouse located at Grand Vue Townhomes. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ruskin Heights
1 Unit Available
7113 E 111th Terr
7113 East 111th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$875
912 sqft
*Move In Special!! Half Off 2nd Month Rent !! - This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Ruskin Heights is 912 square feet and features updated appliances, beautiful white cabinets, and an extra long drive way for off street parking.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ruskin Hills
1 Unit Available
11407 Greenwood
11407 Greenwood Road, Kansas City, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,322
1143 sqft
11407 Greenwood Available 07/01/20 *Move In Special!! Half Off 2nd Month Rent !! - This cozy home features 4 bedrooms/ 2 baths with a spacious living room area.Love entertaining? If so, this is the house is for you.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
Kirkside
1 Unit Available
8006 E 118th Terr
8006 East 118th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1200 sqft
3 bd 1.5 bath, 1 car garage, Fenced yard, Excellent quiet neighborhood. Eat in kitchen, w a full basement. 3 bd 1.5 bath, 1 car garage, Fenced yard, Excellent quiet neighborhood. Eat in kitchen, w a full basement.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
Terrace Lake Gardens
1 Unit Available
11303 Myrtle Avenue
11303 Myrtle Avenue, Kansas City, MO
5 Bedrooms
$1,350
950 sqft
Nice home with 3 bedrooms and full bathroom upstairs. Newer carpet in main area. Upstairs has lots of light with glass doors leading to a spacious deck.

1 of 16

Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
Ruskin Heights
1 Unit Available
11403 Sycamore Ter
11403 Sycamore Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$825
1050 sqft
Beautiful South KCMO Home-Available NOW!! - Schedule a self guided tour here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1527504?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.

1 of 9

Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
16206 Slater Avenue
16206 Slater Avenue, Belton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1530 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! CHARMING UPDATED HOME IN MARTINWOOD SUBDIVISION.
Results within 5 miles of Grandview
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:14am
Fairlane
40 Units Available
Haven
10500 Hillcrest Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$799
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1026 sqft
Freshly renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, wood flooring, washer-dryer hookups, balcony with storage. Gated, pet-friendly community with pool, hot tub, fitness center, tennis court, clubhouse. Public transit available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Raytown
1 Unit Available
Brittany Place
8620 E Utopia Dr, Raytown, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$732
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to comfort, convenience and value - all right here at Brittany Place in Raytown, MO. Our quaint community is the retreat you've been searching for, tucked away in the heart of Raytown.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
13 Units Available
The Manor Homes of Eagle Glen
339 North Fox Ridge Drive, Raymore, MO
1 Bedroom
$930
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,203
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1260 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to Highway 58 and I-49. Apartments with large closets and private patios or balconies in a community with a media lounge, jogging trail, poolside grilling area and 24-hour fitness facility.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Loma Vista
16 Units Available
Timberlane Village
8803 Newton Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$759
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$918
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, off Highway 435 and 87th Street, close to historic Plaza and Crown Center Area. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community includes Google fiber, parking, pool and tennis.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:02am
Longview
32 Units Available
Residences at New Longview
3301 SW Kessler Dr, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,342
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,594
1228 sqft
Stunning apartments near Longview Lake and I-470. Units feature sprawling kitchens with granite counters and 10-foot ceilings. Tenants enjoy a community sundeck, saltwater pool and media room with theater seating.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
18 Units Available
Leawood At State Line
2140 W 137th Ter, Leawood, KS
1 Bedroom
$795
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,332
1185 sqft
Situated within the Blue Valley School District and close to downtown Kansas City. Pet-friendly community of 1-3 bedroom apartments on 22 acres of landscaped grounds. Residents enjoy access to free movie rentals.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Willow Creek
21 Units Available
Willow Creek Apartments
201 W 99th Ter, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$720
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community near I-435 and Hwy 71 for easy access to all of Greater Kansas City. Units with ceiling fans, fireplaces, oversized closets and Google Fiber.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 01:28am
17 Units Available
Villa Milano
13740 Howe Ln, Leawood, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,200
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1290 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1639 sqft
Spacious floorplans, granite countertops, in-home laundry, and stainless-steel appliances are a few of the features at this pet-friendly apartment home community off Mission Road. Community amenities include a cinema room, a pool, and walking trails.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 06:15pm
Hallbrook
11 Units Available
Park South
10841 State Line Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$845
2 Bedrooms
$915
Minutes from I-435 and Willow Creek Park. Many upgrades including a pool, free Google Fiber access and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Pets welcomed. Faux granite countertops, garages and secured access.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Legacy East
67 Units Available
Coach House
655 E Minor Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$570
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1742 sqft
Recently renovated community near Holmes Road and 119th Street. Direct access to downtown. On-site pool, pool table, gym and coffee bar. Apartments feature walk-in closets and updated appliances. Pet-friendly.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Grandview, MO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Grandview renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

