Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:39 PM

110 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Grandview, MO

Finding an apartment in Grandview that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Grandview
6 Units Available
Deer Run Apartments
13615 White Avenue, Grandview, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$675
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
705 sqft
Our community offers newly renovated apartment homes with brand new fully-equipped kitchens, quartz countertops, all new LVT flooring, resort-style bathrooms, all new light fixtures & more! Self-guided tours are now available! Please contact the

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Grandview
1 Unit Available
6166 E. 129th St - 6166 E. 129th St
6166 East 129th Street, Grandview, MO
2 Bedrooms
$975
1080 sqft
Newly updated town home in Greenfield Village complex - This unit has been recently updated! There is new tile with hardwood design throughout the bedrooms, living & dining rooms.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Grandview
1 Unit Available
6226 E. 129th St.
6226 East 129th Street, Grandview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1400 sqft
Newly updated town home in Greenfield Village complex - This unit has been recently updated! There is new tile with hardwood design throughout the bedrooms, living & dining rooms.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
Grandview
1 Unit Available
13520 Spruce Street
13520 Spruce Street, Grandview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1332 sqft
**We are unable to accept Section 8 Vouchers at this time.** Spacious remodeled property with hardwood floors throughout. Subway tile and granite countertops in kitchen. TONS of natural light.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
Crossgates
1 Unit Available
12009 Belmont Avenue
12009 Belmont Avenue, Grandview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1350 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Awesome 3 bdrm, 1 bath home with lots of new to enjoy! Including new exterior and interior paint, stainless steel appliances in your kitchen and new counter tops.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
Grandview
1 Unit Available
11931 Smalley Avenue
11931 Smalley Street, Grandview, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,245
864 sqft
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
Grandview
1 Unit Available
14011 Winchester Court
14011 Winchester Court, Grandview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1203 sqft
What a Deal! Updated Split Entry 3BR/1BA Home w/views overlooking golf course! Completely remodeled throughout inside in 2012 including new kitchen and bath, Spacious Kitchen/Dining combo stove and stainless appliances including dishwasher and

Last updated December 7 at 06:26pm
Grandview
1 Unit Available
12812 Winchester Avenue
12812 Winchester Avenue, Grandview, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1812 sqft
MOVE IN BEFORE JANUARY 5TH AND GET $400 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT! This home is perfect for family life and fun! True 4 bedroom up, 2 full bath and lots of room to spread out in this one.
Results within 1 mile of Grandview
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Grandview
6 Units Available
Gatehouse
11803 Holiday Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$575
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$635
905 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$830
1232 sqft
Community amenities include night patrol, off-street parking and playground. Apartments feature carpeting, dishwasher and disposal. Great location for commuters, close to I-49 and Iser Park.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Hickman Mills
22 Units Available
The Kings
11330 Colorado Ave, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$740
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$892
861 sqft
Located just west of I-49, with easy access to all parts of Kansas City. Renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, fireplaces and in-unit laundry facilities. Community amenities include a pool and gym.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ruskin Heights
1 Unit Available
11345 Sycamore Ter
11345 Sycamore Terrace, Kansas City, MO
4 Bedrooms
$898
1176 sqft
Welcome Home! - This cozy home features 4 bedrooms/ 2 baths, off street parking, spacious living room area and large eat in kitchen. Apply Today and get prequalified to view this home! www.pragerpm.com (RLNE5663492)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ruskin Hills
1 Unit Available
11407 Greenwood
11407 Greenwood Road, Kansas City, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,322
1143 sqft
11407 Greenwood Available 07/01/20 *Move In Special!! Half Off 2nd Month Rent !! - This cozy home features 4 bedrooms/ 2 baths with a spacious living room area.Love entertaining? If so, this is the house is for you.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ruskin Heights
1 Unit Available
7113 E 111th Terr
7113 East 111th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$875
912 sqft
*Move In Special!! Half Off 2nd Month Rent !! - This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Ruskin Heights is 912 square feet and features updated appliances, beautiful white cabinets, and an extra long drive way for off street parking.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ruskin Hills
1 Unit Available
11220 Booth Ave
11220 Booth Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$985
912 sqft
11220 Booth Ave Available 08/01/20 Move In Special!! Half Off 2nd Month Rent !! - Though this home is currently occupied, you can APPLY NOW to rent when available. Please respect the current residents privacy and do not disturb.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ruskin Heights
1 Unit Available
7512 Longview Rd
7512 Longview Road, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$830
936 sqft
*Move In Special!! Half Off 2nd Month Rent !! - This cozy home features 3 bedrooms/ 1 bath with a spacious living room area. Apply Today! Housing vouchers are welcome on this home. For more information contact our Leasing Agent at www.pragerpm.com.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Kirkside
1 Unit Available
11513 Richmond Ave
11513 Richmond Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$850
916 sqft
This 916 Sq ft property was built in 1972 has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Tile backsplash in the kitchen. Ceiling fans and a clean, updated, stylish look. Unfinished basement.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Ruskin Heights
1 Unit Available
11406 Sycamore Ter
11406 Sycamore Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$700
936 sqft
Beautiful 3 BR 1 BA Ranch with huge fenced in back yard. Washer dryer Hook ups. Deposit $700 Monthly rental rate $700

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Ruskin Hills
1 Unit Available
11319 Marsh Ave
11319 Marsh Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$750
912 sqft
3 BR 1 B, newly renovated house Monthly rental rate $750 Deposit 750.00 All utilities are tenant responsibility and must be switched prior to move in.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
Crossgates
1 Unit Available
6710 East 117 Terrace
6710 East 117th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$835
1100 sqft
Freshly updated 3 bedroom townhouse located at Grand Vue Townhomes. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
15605 Allen Avenue
15605 Allen Avenue, Belton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1350 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
Ruskin Heights
1 Unit Available
11205 Eastern Avenue
11205 Eastern Avenue, Kansas City, MO
4 Bedrooms
$950
1176 sqft
Here is your chance to move into a beautifully remodeled 4 Bedroom 1 Bath home located in the south Kansas City neighborhood of Ruskin Hills.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
Ruskin Hills
1 Unit Available
8816 East 111 Street
8816 East 111th Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
3 bdrm, 2 bath home Ranch! New Light Fixtures & Ceiling Fans, 3 Bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms on main level. Basement with Living Area, Garage Door With Electric Opener and Large Backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
Terrace Lake Gardens
1 Unit Available
11303 Myrtle Avenue
11303 Myrtle Avenue, Kansas City, MO
5 Bedrooms
$1,350
950 sqft
Nice home with 3 bedrooms and full bathroom upstairs. Newer carpet in main area. Upstairs has lots of light with glass doors leading to a spacious deck.

Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
Ruskin Heights
1 Unit Available
11403 Sycamore Ter
11403 Sycamore Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$825
1050 sqft
Beautiful South KCMO Home-Available NOW!! - Schedule a self guided tour here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1527504?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.
City Guide for Grandview, MO

Former home of U.S. President Harry S. Truman. How many cities can claim that? No more than 40, that's for sure!

Grandview is a quaint little town in Jackson County, Missouri with a population of 24,575. People who live there pride themselves on their strong values and emphasis on family and community. It’s set in a great location as well, with Grandview residents often taking advantage of the fun outdoor activities on the water and the surrounding trails that are great for walking, biking and hiking. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Grandview, MO

Finding an apartment in Grandview that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

