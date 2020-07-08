All apartments in Grandview
Find more places like 6804 East 140th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grandview, MO
/
6804 East 140th Place
Last updated January 4 2020 at 7:48 AM

6804 East 140th Place

6804 East 140th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grandview
See all
Cheap Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

6804 East 140th Place, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apply for your dream home today and get your application fees credited back when you sign a lease! Hurry, this special offer won't last long. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6804 East 140th Place have any available units?
6804 East 140th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
Is 6804 East 140th Place currently offering any rent specials?
6804 East 140th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6804 East 140th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 6804 East 140th Place is pet friendly.
Does 6804 East 140th Place offer parking?
No, 6804 East 140th Place does not offer parking.
Does 6804 East 140th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6804 East 140th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6804 East 140th Place have a pool?
No, 6804 East 140th Place does not have a pool.
Does 6804 East 140th Place have accessible units?
No, 6804 East 140th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6804 East 140th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6804 East 140th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6804 East 140th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 6804 East 140th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Deer Run Apartments
13615 White Avenue
Grandview, MO 64030

Similar Pages

Grandview 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGrandview 2 Bedroom Apartments
Grandview Apartments with ParkingGrandview Cheap Apartments
Grandview Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KS
Prairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSNorth Kansas City, MOParkville, MO
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MOPleasant Hill, MOLouisburg, KSGreenwood, MORoeland Park, KSGrain Valley, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City