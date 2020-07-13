All apartments in St. Paul
Wilson Ridge
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:59 PM

Wilson Ridge

Open Now until 4pm
1276 Wilson Ave · (651) 383-1173
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1276 Wilson Ave, St. Paul, MN 55106
Dayton's Bluff

Price and availability

VERIFIED 28 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 109 · Avail. Jul 31

$933

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Unit 118 · Avail. now

$933

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Unit 128 · Avail. now

$933

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 233 · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 948 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Wilson Ridge.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
cats allowed
internet access
parking
alarm system
bbq/grill
online portal
Welcome home to Wilson Ridge, offering the best in apartment living. Now, the best is getting even better as we have made many improvements and upgrades to our community. Some of these desirable improvements include: renovated apartment interiors including updated kitchens and bathrooms, updated apartment exteriors including new entrances and canopies, renovated community room, new fitness center, and a new laundry facility. Additionally, we have new and improved security features and we have made energy efficiency improvements as well.

Aside from these upgrades, our one and two bedroom homes feature bright kitchens, separate dining rooms and private patios or balconies. Bedrooms are well designed to allow for flexible furniture configurations and select homes feature walk in closets as well. This pet friendly community offers many amenities, close proximity to Mound Park, friendly staff and professionally landscaped grounds. Discover why our residents love calling Wilson Ridge hom

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $450
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
Parking Details: Open lot: first come, first serve (permit is required).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Wilson Ridge have any available units?
Wilson Ridge has 4 units available starting at $933 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does Wilson Ridge have?
Some of Wilson Ridge's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Wilson Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Wilson Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Wilson Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Wilson Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Wilson Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Wilson Ridge offers parking.
Does Wilson Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Wilson Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Wilson Ridge have a pool?
No, Wilson Ridge does not have a pool.
Does Wilson Ridge have accessible units?
No, Wilson Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Wilson Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Wilson Ridge has units with dishwashers.
