Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated bathtub carpet oven range Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry cats allowed internet access parking alarm system bbq/grill online portal

Welcome home to Wilson Ridge, offering the best in apartment living. Now, the best is getting even better as we have made many improvements and upgrades to our community. Some of these desirable improvements include: renovated apartment interiors including updated kitchens and bathrooms, updated apartment exteriors including new entrances and canopies, renovated community room, new fitness center, and a new laundry facility. Additionally, we have new and improved security features and we have made energy efficiency improvements as well.



Aside from these upgrades, our one and two bedroom homes feature bright kitchens, separate dining rooms and private patios or balconies. Bedrooms are well designed to allow for flexible furniture configurations and select homes feature walk in closets as well. This pet friendly community offers many amenities, close proximity to Mound Park, friendly staff and professionally landscaped grounds. Discover why our residents love calling Wilson Ridge hom