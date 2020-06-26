All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 975 Euclid Street - 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
975 Euclid Street - 3
Last updated October 14 2019 at 1:23 AM

975 Euclid Street - 3

975 Euclid Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

975 Euclid Street, St. Paul, MN 55106
Dayton's Bluff

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Hello, James from Revolution renting here. We are looking for a long-term tenant, to sign a year leases and make this place home. Flexible move-in times available October 20th - November 1st.

This newly renovated studio apartment located in Dayton's bluff has over 850 sq. Ft. of fantastic living space. This unit features an open living concept with all new black marble tile in the kitchen, new flooring throughout, two new windows on each side of the house (bringing in a lot of light!), and newly tilled bathroom!! Storage room and shared laundry in the basement are also included in with the rent. Also, the recently landscaped back and front yard provides a personal garden bed in the back yard.

The street got paved on June 26th, and there is off-street parking in the back. One garage spot also available (at an extra monthly cost). $825/month includes water, sewer, trash, electric, laundry, storage, snow removal, & lawn care. Tenant is responsible for gas!

Convenient Dayton's Bluff location blocks to Mississippi Market, Swede Hollow Cafe, Dancing Goat Coffeehouse, minutes from downtown and west seventh, walking & bike trails and two breweries new to Dayton's Bluff!

Please visit our website for more information about the property, other potential properties, and our move-in application.

https://revolutionrenting.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/hom
Old world charm Triplex

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 975 Euclid Street - 3 have any available units?
975 Euclid Street - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 975 Euclid Street - 3 have?
Some of 975 Euclid Street - 3's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 975 Euclid Street - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
975 Euclid Street - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 975 Euclid Street - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 975 Euclid Street - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 975 Euclid Street - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 975 Euclid Street - 3 offers parking.
Does 975 Euclid Street - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 975 Euclid Street - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 975 Euclid Street - 3 have a pool?
No, 975 Euclid Street - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 975 Euclid Street - 3 have accessible units?
No, 975 Euclid Street - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 975 Euclid Street - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 975 Euclid Street - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town & Country Apartments
2214 Marshall Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55104
Park Vista Apartments
387 Arlington Ave E
St. Paul, MN 55130
The Finn
725 Cleveland Ave S
St. Paul, MN 55116
Oxbo
202 7th St W
St. Paul, MN 55102
St. Paul Avenue
956 Saint Paul Ave
St. Paul, MN 55116
Commission House Apartments
282 6th Street E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Platform Apartments
747 Hampden Avenue W
St. Paul, MN 55114
Pine Tree Park
828 Hazel St N
St. Paul, MN 55119

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law