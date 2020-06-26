975 Euclid Street - 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Hello, James from Revolution renting here. We are looking for a long-term tenant, to sign a year leases and make this place home. Flexible move-in times available October 20th - November 1st.



This newly renovated studio apartment located in Dayton's bluff has over 850 sq. Ft. of fantastic living space. This unit features an open living concept with all new black marble tile in the kitchen, new flooring throughout, two new windows on each side of the house (bringing in a lot of light!), and newly tilled bathroom!! Storage room and shared laundry in the basement are also included in with the rent. Also, the recently landscaped back and front yard provides a personal garden bed in the back yard.



The street got paved on June 26th, and there is off-street parking in the back. One garage spot also available (at an extra monthly cost). $825/month includes water, sewer, trash, electric, laundry, storage, snow removal, & lawn care. Tenant is responsible for gas!



Convenient Dayton's Bluff location blocks to Mississippi Market, Swede Hollow Cafe, Dancing Goat Coffeehouse, minutes from downtown and west seventh, walking & bike trails and two breweries new to Dayton's Bluff!



Please visit our website for more information about the property, other potential properties, and our move-in application.



