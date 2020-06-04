All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 961 Mclean Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
961 Mclean Ave
Last updated May 22 2019 at 7:43 AM

961 Mclean Ave

961 Mclean Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

961 Mclean Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55106
Dayton's Bluff

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home is beautifully maintained! Hardwood floors throughout. Large screened front porch. Bright and open kitchen. Dining room and living room both have plenty of windows which lets in lots of natural light. The upper floor has 3 nice sized bedrooms and a updated full bath. The basement has an additional 1/2 bath and room for an office. There is a large inviting deck on the back of the home. The two car detached garage is located in the fenced back yard. 1 Dog only! AVAILABLE JULY 1ST. Call (651)491-8005 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.GarnetRealEstateServices.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 961 Mclean Ave have any available units?
961 Mclean Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 961 Mclean Ave have?
Some of 961 Mclean Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 961 Mclean Ave currently offering any rent specials?
961 Mclean Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 961 Mclean Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 961 Mclean Ave is pet friendly.
Does 961 Mclean Ave offer parking?
Yes, 961 Mclean Ave offers parking.
Does 961 Mclean Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 961 Mclean Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 961 Mclean Ave have a pool?
No, 961 Mclean Ave does not have a pool.
Does 961 Mclean Ave have accessible units?
No, 961 Mclean Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 961 Mclean Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 961 Mclean Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sun Cliffe
400 Luella St N
St. Paul, MN 55119
The Burlington Apartments
1180 Cushing Cir
St. Paul, MN 55108
Vintage on Selby
1555 Selby Ave
St. Paul, MN 55104
2700 University
2700 University Ave W
St. Paul, MN 55114
Hamline Pointe Apartments
1125 Hamline Avenue N
St. Paul, MN 55108
Woodstone
2335 Stewart Ave
St. Paul, MN 55116
John Snell Apartments
550 Snelling Avenue North
St. Paul, MN 55104
The Grove
246 Snelling Avenue South
St. Paul, MN 55105

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law