961 Mclean Ave

961 Mclean Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55106 Dayton's Bluff
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
This home is beautifully maintained! Hardwood floors throughout. Large screened front porch. Bright and open kitchen. Dining room and living room both have plenty of windows which lets in lots of natural light. The upper floor has 3 nice sized bedrooms and a updated full bath. The basement has an additional 1/2 bath and room for an office. There is a large inviting deck on the back of the home. The two car detached garage is located in the fenced back yard. 1 Dog only! AVAILABLE JULY 1ST. Call (651)491-8005 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.GarnetRealEstateServices.com.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
