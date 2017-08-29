938 Central Ave W

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage some paid utils

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Pet-friendly 3 bed/1 bath single family home with detached garage!



Property features gleaming hardwoods, original woodwork, back patio and fenced yard. Don\'t miss this!



Applicant must have viewed the property in person in order to apply

No late payments within the last 5 years

Min. credit score=700

Max occupancy limit of 4

No felonies or previous evictions

Household rent to income ratio=30%

Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent

Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable

Rent is due on the 1st of the month

Utilities paid by tenant=All snow/lawn care

1 pet-dog or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/



