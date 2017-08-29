938 Central Ave W

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/93296d8086 ----
Pet-friendly 3 bed/1 bath single family home with detached garage!
Property features gleaming hardwoods, original woodwork, back patio and fenced yard. Don\'t miss this!
Applicant must have viewed the property in person in order to apply
No late payments within the last 5 years
Min. credit score=700
Max occupancy limit of 4
No felonies or previous evictions
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or evictions
Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent
Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable
Rent is due on the 1st of the month
Utilities paid by tenant=All snow/lawn care
1 pet-dog or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/
Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:
https://showmojo.com/l/93296d8086