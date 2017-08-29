All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated April 2 2019 at 11:17 PM

938 Central Ave W

938 Central Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

938 Central Avenue West, St. Paul, MN 55104
Summit - University

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/93296d8086 ----
Pet-friendly 3 bed/1 bath single family home with detached garage!

Property features gleaming hardwoods, original woodwork, back patio and fenced yard. Don\'t miss this!

Applicant must have viewed the property in person in order to apply
No late payments within the last 5 years
Min. credit score=700
Max occupancy limit of 4
No felonies or previous evictions
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or evictions
Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent
Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable
Rent is due on the 1st of the month
Utilities paid by tenant=All snow/lawn care
1 pet-dog or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/

Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:

https://showmojo.com/l/93296d8086

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 938 Central Ave W have any available units?
938 Central Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 938 Central Ave W have?
Some of 938 Central Ave W's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 938 Central Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
938 Central Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 938 Central Ave W pet-friendly?
Yes, 938 Central Ave W is pet friendly.
Does 938 Central Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 938 Central Ave W offers parking.
Does 938 Central Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 938 Central Ave W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 938 Central Ave W have a pool?
No, 938 Central Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 938 Central Ave W have accessible units?
No, 938 Central Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 938 Central Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 938 Central Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.
