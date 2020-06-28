All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:16 PM

924 Denslow Street

924 Denslow Street · No Longer Available
Location

924 Denslow Street, St. Paul, MN 55103
South of Maryland

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Adorable St. Paul House Near Como Area: (2 Bedroom + Den) - This charming house features all living space on one level. It is a smaller house with smaller yard but this is a great opportunity to rent a house for this price. There are 2 bedrooms plus a den (which could be used as a 3rd bedroom), a spacious kitchen, and nice living room featuring beautiful hardwood floors, and a full-bathroom. There is an unfinished basement for storage which also includes a washer/dryer. This house also features a very small fenced-in yard.

Very convenient location near Como/Dale/Front. Convenient access to busline, freeway, stores, Como Park, and more.

Pet Policy: Cats only, no more than 2 with additional deposit

Tenant Utility Responsibilities: Gas, Electricity, Water, Phone, Internet & Cable

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5083239)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 924 Denslow Street have any available units?
924 Denslow Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 924 Denslow Street have?
Some of 924 Denslow Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 924 Denslow Street currently offering any rent specials?
924 Denslow Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 924 Denslow Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 924 Denslow Street is pet friendly.
Does 924 Denslow Street offer parking?
No, 924 Denslow Street does not offer parking.
Does 924 Denslow Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 924 Denslow Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 924 Denslow Street have a pool?
No, 924 Denslow Street does not have a pool.
Does 924 Denslow Street have accessible units?
No, 924 Denslow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 924 Denslow Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 924 Denslow Street does not have units with dishwashers.
