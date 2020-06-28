924 Denslow Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Adorable St. Paul House Near Como Area: (2 Bedroom + Den) - This charming house features all living space on one level. It is a smaller house with smaller yard but this is a great opportunity to rent a house for this price. There are 2 bedrooms plus a den (which could be used as a 3rd bedroom), a spacious kitchen, and nice living room featuring beautiful hardwood floors, and a full-bathroom. There is an unfinished basement for storage which also includes a washer/dryer. This house also features a very small fenced-in yard.



Very convenient location near Como/Dale/Front. Convenient access to busline, freeway, stores, Como Park, and more.



Pet Policy: Cats only, no more than 2 with additional deposit



Tenant Utility Responsibilities: Gas, Electricity, Water, Phone, Internet & Cable



