924 Denslow Street

Amenities
Adorable St. Paul House Near Como Area: (2 Bedroom + Den) - This charming house features all living space on one level. It is a smaller house with smaller yard but this is a great opportunity to rent a house for this price. There are 2 bedrooms plus a den (which could be used as a 3rd bedroom), a spacious kitchen, and nice living room featuring beautiful hardwood floors, and a full-bathroom. There is an unfinished basement for storage which also includes a washer/dryer. This house also features a very small fenced-in yard.
Very convenient location near Como/Dale/Front. Convenient access to busline, freeway, stores, Como Park, and more.
Pet Policy: Cats only, no more than 2 with additional deposit
Tenant Utility Responsibilities: Gas, Electricity, Water, Phone, Internet & Cable
(RLNE5083239)