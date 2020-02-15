903 St. Clair Ave - 9

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

One bed, plus one den! Hardwood floors throughout, newer carpeted bedrooms. Corner unit with updates throughout!

Right in the heart of the Summit Hill area, just minutes from Grand and Ayd Mill for quick freeway access, this is a wonderful neighborhood! Ten minutes or less to universities such as: St. Thomas, St. Kate's, Macalester, Concordia, and Hamline University. Half mile walk to the coffeeshop and the rest of the food and boutiques that Grand Avenue homes. Ten minutes or less to the Lowertown. This area has so much to offer! Beautiful apartment, with basic utilities of water, gas, trash included in rent. Garage available for an additional $50/month!