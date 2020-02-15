All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 903 St. Clair Ave - 9.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
903 St. Clair Ave - 9
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:58 AM

903 St. Clair Ave - 9

903 Saint Clair Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Summit Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

903 Saint Clair Ave, St. Paul, MN 55105
Summit Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
One bed, plus one den! Hardwood floors throughout, newer carpeted bedrooms. Corner unit with updates throughout!
Right in the heart of the Summit Hill area, just minutes from Grand and Ayd Mill for quick freeway access, this is a wonderful neighborhood! Ten minutes or less to universities such as: St. Thomas, St. Kate's, Macalester, Concordia, and Hamline University. Half mile walk to the coffeeshop and the rest of the food and boutiques that Grand Avenue homes. Ten minutes or less to the Lowertown. This area has so much to offer! Beautiful apartment, with basic utilities of water, gas, trash included in rent. Garage available for an additional $50/month!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 903 St. Clair Ave - 9 have any available units?
903 St. Clair Ave - 9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 903 St. Clair Ave - 9 have?
Some of 903 St. Clair Ave - 9's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 903 St. Clair Ave - 9 currently offering any rent specials?
903 St. Clair Ave - 9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 St. Clair Ave - 9 pet-friendly?
Yes, 903 St. Clair Ave - 9 is pet friendly.
Does 903 St. Clair Ave - 9 offer parking?
Yes, 903 St. Clair Ave - 9 offers parking.
Does 903 St. Clair Ave - 9 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 903 St. Clair Ave - 9 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 St. Clair Ave - 9 have a pool?
No, 903 St. Clair Ave - 9 does not have a pool.
Does 903 St. Clair Ave - 9 have accessible units?
No, 903 St. Clair Ave - 9 does not have accessible units.
Does 903 St. Clair Ave - 9 have units with dishwashers?
No, 903 St. Clair Ave - 9 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brimhall Apartments
476 Brimhall Street
St. Paul, MN 55105
Evergreen East - 1293
1293 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Pioneer Endicott
141 4th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Bradley House Apartments
2150 Wilson Ave
St. Paul, MN 55119
Marjon Terrace
2390 7th St W
St. Paul, MN 55116
The Blair Apartments
400 Selby Ave
St. Paul, MN 55102
Portland Avenue Apartments
1397 Portland Ave
St. Paul, MN 55104
The Grove
246 Snelling Avenue South
St. Paul, MN 55105

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law