Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
89 Winifred St W
Last updated March 6 2020 at 5:55 PM

89 Winifred St W

89 West Winifred Street · No Longer Available
Location

89 West Winifred Street, St. Paul, MN 55107
Riverview

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Available April 1st and conveniently located just minutes from downtown St Paul, major freeways, bus line, all of Robert St shopping and more! This lower level duplex features 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath with a deep claw-foot tub, nicely updated kitchen and separate dining area, south facing living room and bonus sun room! Included is also a storage unit in the basement, shared laundry, 1 stall in the detached garage, and water/trash utilities. Tenants only responsible for gas/electric, avg 150 per month and lawn/snow care (rent amount reflects monthly rent credit). The home also sits on a double lot, perfect for running with all of your furry friends, as we are also pet friendly. Additional parking available on the over-sized parking pad next to the garage as well. Book a tour online with Amanda Coleman from Renters Warehouse today! App fee 55 per adult. Security Deposit same as rent, pet deposit $200 each. 1 time $150 admin fee applies. Home is not section 8 approved.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 89 Winifred St W have any available units?
89 Winifred St W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 89 Winifred St W have?
Some of 89 Winifred St W's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 89 Winifred St W currently offering any rent specials?
89 Winifred St W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 89 Winifred St W pet-friendly?
No, 89 Winifred St W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 89 Winifred St W offer parking?
Yes, 89 Winifred St W offers parking.
Does 89 Winifred St W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 89 Winifred St W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 89 Winifred St W have a pool?
Yes, 89 Winifred St W has a pool.
Does 89 Winifred St W have accessible units?
No, 89 Winifred St W does not have accessible units.
Does 89 Winifred St W have units with dishwashers?
No, 89 Winifred St W does not have units with dishwashers.

