89 Winifred St W

Available April 1st and conveniently located just minutes from downtown St Paul, major freeways, bus line, all of Robert St shopping and more! This lower level duplex features 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath with a deep claw-foot tub, nicely updated kitchen and separate dining area, south facing living room and bonus sun room! Included is also a storage unit in the basement, shared laundry, 1 stall in the detached garage, and water/trash utilities. Tenants only responsible for gas/electric, avg 150 per month and lawn/snow care (rent amount reflects monthly rent credit). The home also sits on a double lot, perfect for running with all of your furry friends, as we are also pet friendly. Additional parking available on the over-sized parking pad next to the garage as well. Book a tour online with Amanda Coleman from Renters Warehouse today! App fee 55 per adult. Security Deposit same as rent, pet deposit $200 each. 1 time $150 admin fee applies. Home is not section 8 approved.