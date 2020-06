Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

Two Bedroom lower level duplex in a prime St. Paul location. This home offers hard wood floors washer/dryer in unit, an off street parking spot and much more. Only a few blocks away from Grand Ave. and Summit with easy access to 94. Rent includes water/sewer, trash, snow removal, and lawn maintenance. Call for more information.