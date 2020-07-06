762 Magnolia Avenue E

Amenities

This 4/bd/2ba 2-story unit is located just minutes from Downtown St. Paul and Lake Phalen in the Payne/Phalen area available now! The home features 4 large bedrooms and a kitchen with lots of cabinets. Unit comes with a washer/dryer. The unit also includes a one-car detached garage. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, including lawn care & snow removal. Sorry, no pets and no smoking. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 to schedule your showing today as this current opening will not last long!