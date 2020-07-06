All apartments in St. Paul
Location

762 Magnolia Avenue East, St. Paul, MN 55106
Payne - Phalen

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This 4/bd/2ba 2-story unit is located just minutes from Downtown St. Paul and Lake Phalen in the Payne/Phalen area available now! The home features 4 large bedrooms and a kitchen with lots of cabinets. Unit comes with a washer/dryer. The unit also includes a one-car detached garage. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, including lawn care & snow removal. Sorry, no pets and no smoking. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 to schedule your showing today as this current opening will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 762 Magnolia Avenue E have any available units?
762 Magnolia Avenue E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 762 Magnolia Avenue E have?
Some of 762 Magnolia Avenue E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 762 Magnolia Avenue E currently offering any rent specials?
762 Magnolia Avenue E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 762 Magnolia Avenue E pet-friendly?
No, 762 Magnolia Avenue E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 762 Magnolia Avenue E offer parking?
Yes, 762 Magnolia Avenue E offers parking.
Does 762 Magnolia Avenue E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 762 Magnolia Avenue E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 762 Magnolia Avenue E have a pool?
Yes, 762 Magnolia Avenue E has a pool.
Does 762 Magnolia Avenue E have accessible units?
No, 762 Magnolia Avenue E does not have accessible units.
Does 762 Magnolia Avenue E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 762 Magnolia Avenue E has units with dishwashers.

